Abcourt Mines Inc.: Abcourt Mines announces the Appointment of Dany Cenac Robert as Vice-President, Communications and Corporate Development

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abcourt Mines Inc. ("Abcourt" or the "Corporation") (TSX Venture: ABI) (OTCQB: ABMBF) is very pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Dany Cenac Robert to the position of Vice-President, Communications and Corporate Development.

A strategic partner of the Corporation since 2018, Mr. Cenac Robert possesses in-depth knowledge of Abcourt's assets and vision. With over 20 years of experience in strategic communications and financial markets, he notably founded and led the consulting firm Reseau Promarket Conseil, where he advised numerous mining and technology companies.

As specialist in business growth through both organic and strategic expansion, his areas of expertise include marketing, mergers and acquisitions, investor relations, and financial communications. He has been instrumental in the positioning of several companies from both the private and public sectors.

With over 10 years of experience in key roles for mining companies, Mr. Cenac Robert was previously a director at the publicly traded mining company Orex Exploration, which he guided through its merger with Anaconda Mining. He continued to work with the company when Anaconda Mining became Signal Gold Inc., where his roles focused on strategic advisory work with investors and communications.

Mr. Cenac Robert is a certified trainer and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) from HEC Montréal with a specialization in Management. This training, combined with his experience, allows him to reconcile the imperatives of communication with the financial and operational realities of the mining sector.

Mandate and Responsibilities:

In his new role, Mr. Cenac Robert will oversee the following strategic pillars:

Strategic Communications and Media Relations

Investor and Stakeholder Relations

Corporate Development and Growth Strategy

Strategic Advisory





Pascal Hamelin, President and CEO of Abcourt Mines, stated: "We are delighted to officially announce Dany's arrival on our management team. Having supported Abcourt since 2018, his transition to this Vice-President role is a natural progression. His expertise in public relations and his insight into corporate development will be invaluable assets as we reach key milestones in the development of our gold projects in Quebec."

About Abcourt Mines Inc.

Abcourt Mines Inc. is a Canadian gold development company with properties strategically located in northwestern Québec, Canada. Abcourt owns the Sleeping Giant Mine and Mill, as well as the Flordin property, where it focuses its development activities.

For more information about Abcourt Mines Inc., please visit our website at www.abcourt.ca

Pascal Hamelin

President and CEO

T: (819) 768-2857

Email: phamelin@abcourt.com

Dany Cenac Robert,

Vice-President, Communications and Corporate Development

T: (514) 722-2276, poste 456

Email: IR@abcourt.com



