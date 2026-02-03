BellRing Brands, Inc.: BellRing Brands Reports Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2026; Narrows Fiscal Year 2026 Outlook

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) ("BellRing"), a holding company operating in the global proactive wellness category, today reported results for the first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2025.

Highlights:

First quarter net sales of $537.3 million , up 1% year-over-year

Operating profit of $78.5 million , net earnings of $43.7 million and Adjusted EBITDA* of $90.3 million

Narrowed fiscal year 2026 net sales outlook of $2.41-$2.46 billion and Adjusted EBITDA* outlook of $425-$440 million

Repurchased $97 million or approximately 2.5% of common shares outstanding in the quarter

*Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales are non-GAAP measures.

"We delivered first quarter results ahead of our guidance, primarily due to favorable timing, and our operating plans remain on track," said Darcy H. Davenport, President and Chief Executive Officer of BellRing. "Our 2026 outlook has been modestly narrowed, reflecting increased category promotional frequency and higher whey protein costs, and continues to anticipate growth and second half acceleration as demand initiatives ramp. We remain highly focused on executing our strategic priorities of stepping up brand investment, accelerating our innovation pipeline and sharpening multi-channel execution to reach even more consumers."

First Quarter Consumption Trends

Dollar consumption of Premier Protein ready-to-drink ("RTD") shakes decreased 2.2%, Premier Protein powder products increased 2.9% and Dymatize powder and RTD products increased 7.5% in the 13-week period ended December 28, 2025, as compared to the same period in 2024 (inclusive of Circana United States ("U.S.") Multi Outlet Plus with Convenience and management estimates of untracked channels). For additional information regarding consumption metrics, see the supplemental presentation on BellRing's website, which can be accessed by visiting the Investor Relations section.

First Quarter Operating Results

Net sales were $537.3 million, an increase of 0.8%, or $4.4 million, compared to the prior year period, driven by 0.7% increase in volume and 0.1% increase in price/mix. The first quarter of 2026 benefited from some timing of customer orders that were previously expected in the second quarter and Dymatize strength. As expected, the first quarter of 2026 reflected tough prior year comparisons in the club channel including non-repeating promotions for both Premier Protein and Dymatize.

Premier Protein net sales decreased 1.2%, driven by 1.0% decrease in price/mix and 0.2% decrease in volume. Premier Protein RTD shake net sales decreased 2.2%, driven by 1.9% decrease in price/mix and 0.3% decrease in volume. Lower net pricing reflected incremental promotional investment.

Dymatize net sales increased 15.8% driven by strong volume growth, particularly in the international channel.

Gross profit was $160.8 million, or 29.9% of net sales, a decrease of $38.8 million, compared to $199.6 million, or 37.5% of net sales, in the prior year period. Gross profit was impacted by significant input cost inflation, inclusive of tariffs, unfavorable mix and lapping $5.0 million of non-recurring cost favorability in the prior year period.

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses were $78.0 million, or 14.5% of net sales, a decrease of $2.1 million compared to $80.1 million, or 15.0% of net sales, in the prior year period. Marketing and consumer advertising expenses were $12.4 million, a decrease of $2.7 million compared to the prior year period, driven by a reduction for Dymatize. SG&A expenses in the first quarter of 2026 included $1.3 million of office relocation and separation costs, both of which are discussed later in this release and were treated as adjustments for non-GAAP measures.

Operating profit was $78.5 million, a decrease of $36.8 million, compared to $115.3 million in the prior year period driven by lower gross margins.

Interest expense, net was $20.0 million and $14.4 million in the first quarter of 2026 and 2025, respectively, with the increase primarily driven by higher outstanding borrowings under BellRing's revolving credit facility. Income tax expense was $14.8 million in the first quarter of 2026 compared to $24.0 million in the first quarter of 2025. The effective income tax rate was 25.3% and 23.8% in the first quarter of 2026 and 2025, respectively.

Net earnings were $43.7 million, a decrease of $33.2 million, compared to $76.9 million in the prior year period. Net earnings per diluted common share were $0.36 compared to $0.59 in the prior year period. Adjusted net earnings* were $44.7 million, a decrease of $31.5 million, compared to $76.2 million in the prior year period. Adjusted diluted earnings per common share* were $0.37 compared to $0.58 in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA* was $90.3 million, a decrease of $35.0 million, compared to $125.3 million in the prior year period.

*Adjusted net earnings, Adjusted diluted earnings per common share and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures.

Share Repurchases

During the first quarter of 2026, BellRing repurchased 3.0 million shares for $96.9 million at an average price of $31.95 per share. As of December 31, 2025, BellRing had $543.1 million remaining under its share repurchase authorization.

Outlook

For fiscal year 2026, BellRing management has narrowed its previously issued guidance, as shown in the table below. As previously indicated, net sales growth is expected to accelerate beyond the first quarter as merchandising initiatives, advertising and innovation become more meaningful.

Metric Fiscal Year 2026 Net Sales $2.41-$2.46 billion Net Sales Growth 4% to 6% Adjusted EBITDA $425-$440 million Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Net Sales Approximately 18% Capital Expenditures $8 million

BellRing provides Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales guidance only on a non-GAAP basis and does not provide a reconciliation of its forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales non-GAAP guidance measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

BellRing uses certain non-GAAP measures in this release to supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures include Adjusted gross profit, Adjusted gross profit margin, Adjusted net earnings, Adjusted diluted earnings per common share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales.

Management uses certain of these non-GAAP measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales, as key metrics in the evaluation of underlying company performance, in making financial, operating and planning decisions and, in part, in the determination of bonuses for its executive officers and employees.

Conference Call to Discuss Earnings Results and Outlook

BellRing will host a conference call on Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 and fiscal year 2026 outlook and to respond to questions. Darcy H. Davenport, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Paul A. Rode, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the call.

Interested parties may join the conference call by registering in advance at the following link: BellRing Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call. A slide presentation containing supplemental material will also be available at the same location on BellRing's website.

Prospective Financial Information

Prospective financial information is necessarily speculative in nature, and it can be expected that some or all of the assumptions underlying the prospective financial information described above will not materialize or will vary significantly from actual results.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this release and on BellRing's conference call are forward-looking statements, including BellRing's net sales, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales and capital expenditures outlook for fiscal year 2026. These forward-looking statements are sometimes identified from the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "should," "could," "potential," "continue," "expect," "project," "estimate," "predict," "anticipate," "aim," "intend," "plan," "forecast," "target," "is likely," "will," "can," "may" or "would" or the negative of these terms or similar expressions, and include all statements regarding future performance, earnings projections, events or developments. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made herein. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following:

BellRing's dependence on sales from its RTD protein shakes;

BellRing's ability to continue to compete in its product categories and its ability to retain its market position and favorable perceptions of its brands;

disruptions or inefficiencies in BellRing's supply chain, including as a result of BellRing's reliance on third-party suppliers or manufacturers for the manufacturing of many of its products, pandemics and other outbreaks of contagious diseases, labor shortages, fires and evacuations related thereto, changes in weather conditions, natural disasters, agricultural diseases and pests and other events beyond BellRing's control;

BellRing's dependence on third-party contract manufacturers for the manufacture of most of its products, including one manufacturer for nearly half of its RTD protein shakes;

the ability of BellRing's third-party contract manufacturers to produce an amount of BellRing's products that enables BellRing to meet customer and consumer demand for the products;

BellRing's reliance on a limited number of third-party suppliers to provide certain ingredients and packaging;

significant volatility in the cost or availability of inputs to BellRing's business (including freight, raw materials, packaging, energy, labor and other supplies), including as a result of tariffs or inflationary pressures;

BellRing's ability to anticipate and respond to changes in consumer and customer preferences and behaviors and introduce new products;

BellRing's ability to expand existing market penetration and enter into new markets;

consolidation in BellRing's distribution channels;

the loss of, a significant reduction of purchases by or the bankruptcy of a major customer;

legal and regulatory factors, such as compliance with existing laws and regulations, as well as new laws and regulations and changes to existing laws and regulations and interpretations thereof, affecting BellRing's business, including current and future laws and regulations regarding food safety, advertising, labeling, tax matters and environmental matters;

fluctuations in BellRing's business due to changes in its promotional activities and seasonality;

BellRing's ability to maintain the net selling prices of its products and manage promotional activities with respect to its products;

BellRing's ability to obtain additional financing (including both secured and unsecured debt) and its ability to service its outstanding debt (including covenants that restrict the operation of its business);

the accuracy of BellRing's market data and attributes and related information;

changes in critical accounting estimates;

uncertain or unfavorable economic conditions that limit customer and consumer demand for BellRing's products or increase its costs;

risks related to BellRing's ongoing relationship with Post Holdings, Inc. ("Post") following BellRing's separation from Post and Post's distribution of BellRing stock to Post's shareholders ("the Spin-off"), including BellRing's obligations under various agreements with Post;

conflicting interests or the appearance of conflicting interests resulting from certain of BellRing's directors also serving as officers and/or directors of Post;

risks related to the previously completed Spin-off;

the ultimate impact litigation or other regulatory matters may have on BellRing;

risks associated with BellRing's international business;

BellRing's ability to protect its intellectual property and other assets and to continue to use third-party intellectual property subject to intellectual property licenses;

costs, business disruptions and reputational damage associated with technology failures, cybersecurity incidents and corruption of BellRing's data privacy protections;

impairment in the carrying value of goodwill or other intangible assets or other long-lived assets;

BellRing's ability to identify, complete and integrate or otherwise effectively execute acquisitions or other strategic transactions and effectively manage its growth;

BellRing's ability to hire and retain talented personnel, employee absenteeism, labor strikes, work stoppages or unionization efforts;

BellRing's ability to satisfy the requirements of Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002;

significant differences in BellRing's actual operating results from any guidance BellRing may give regarding its performance; and

other risks and uncertainties described in BellRing's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

These forward-looking statements represent BellRing's judgment as of the date of this release. BellRing disclaims, however, any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

About BellRing Brands, Inc.

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE: BRBR) is a dynamic and fast-growing consumer brands business with the purpose of Changing Lives with Good Energy. Focused on growing the proactive wellness category, the company's brands include Premier Protein, the #1 ready-to-drink protein and proactive wellness brand, and Dymatize, the brand behind the #1 hydrolyzed protein powder.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(in millions, except for per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025

2024

Net Sales - 537.3 - 532.9 Cost of goods sold 376.5 333.3 Gross Profit 160.8 199.6 Selling, general and administrative expenses 78.0 80.1 Amortization of intangible assets 4.3 4.2 Operating Profit 78.5 115.3 Interest expense, net 20.0 14.4 Earnings before Income Taxes 58.5 100.9 Income tax expense 14.8 24.0 Net Earnings - 43.7 - 76.9 Earnings per Common Share: Basic - 0.37 - 0.60 Diluted - 0.36 - 0.59 Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 119.3 128.9 Diluted 119.9 131.1

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(in millions)

December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents - 64.1 - 71.8 Restricted cash 12.9 17.3 Receivables, net 246.0 223.4 Inventories 435.2 330.4 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 28.1 22.6 Total Current Assets 786.3 665.5 Property, net 26.5 19.0 Goodwill 65.9 65.9 Intangible assets, net 120.7 125.0 Deferred income taxes 27.6 32.4 Other assets 33.3 33.2 Total Assets - 1,060.3 - 941.0 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current Liabilities Accounts payable - 178.6 - 119.5 Other current liabilities 173.4 163.3 Total Current Liabilities 352.0 282.8 Long-term debt 1,184.6 1,084.3 Deferred income taxes 0.4 0.4 Other liabilities 34.0 27.4 Total Liabilities 1,571.0 1,394.9 Stockholders' Deficit Common stock 1.4 1.4 Additional paid-in capital 46.0 48.7 Retained earnings 316.3 272.6 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1.0 - (1.0 - Treasury stock, at cost (873.4 - (775.6 - Total Stockholders' Deficit (510.7 - (453.9 - Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit - 1,060.3 - 941.0

SELECTED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS INFORMATION (Unaudited)

(in millions)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Cash (used in) provided by: Operating activities - (3.1 - - 3.0 Investing activities (4.2 - (1.3 - Financing activities (5.3 - (23.2 - Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 0.5 - Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - (12.1 - - (21.5 -



EXPLANATION AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

BellRing uses certain non-GAAP measures in this release to supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures include Adjusted gross profit, Adjusted gross profit margin, Adjusted net earnings, Adjusted diluted earnings per common share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales.

Adjusted gross profit and Adjusted gross profit margin

BellRing believes Adjusted gross profit is useful to investors in evaluating BellRing's underlying profitability of its revenue-generating activities as it excludes mark-to-market adjustments on commodity hedges (which are primarily non-cash and not consistent across periods; see the explanation below for more information). BellRing believes Adjusted gross profit margin (Adjusted gross profit as a percentage of net sales) is useful to investors in evaluating BellRing's operating performance because it allows for more meaningful comparison of operating performance across periods.

Adjusted net earnings and Adjusted diluted earnings per common share

BellRing believes Adjusted net earnings and Adjusted diluted earnings per common share are useful to investors in evaluating BellRing's operating performance because they exclude items that affect the comparability of BellRing's financial results and could potentially distort an understanding of the trends in business performance.

Adjusted net earnings and Adjusted diluted earnings per common share are adjusted for the following items:

Mark-to-market adjustments on commodity hedges: BellRing has excluded the impact of mark-to-market adjustments on commodity hedges due to the inherent uncertainty and volatility associated with such amounts based on changes in assumptions with respect to fair value estimates. Additionally, these adjustments are primarily non-cash items and the amount and frequency of such adjustments are not consistent. Office relocation costs: BellRing has excluded certain duplicative costs associated with new office moves as the amount and frequency of such expenses are not consistent. Additionally, BellRing believes that these costs do not reflect expected ongoing future operating expenses and do not contribute to a meaningful evaluation of BellRing's current operating performance or comparisons of BellRing's operating performance to other periods. Foreign currency gain/loss on intercompany loans: BellRing has excluded the impact of foreign currency fluctuations related to intercompany loans denominated in currencies other than the functional currency of the respective legal entity in evaluating BellRing's performance to allow for more meaningful comparisons of performance to other periods. Separation costs: BellRing has excluded certain expenses incurred to transition services to BellRing from Post ahead of the anticipated termination of the master services agreement with Post, as the amount and frequency of such expenses are not consistent. Additionally, BellRing believes that these costs do not reflect expected ongoing future operating expenses and do not contribute to a meaningful evaluation of BellRing's current operating performance or comparisons of BellRing's operating performance to other periods. Income tax effect on adjustments: BellRing has included the income tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments using a rate described in the applicable footnote of the reconciliation tables, as BellRing believes that its GAAP effective income tax rate as reported is not representative of the income tax expense impact of the adjustments.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales

BellRing believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors in evaluating BellRing's operating performance and liquidity because (i) BellRing believes it is widely used to measure a company's operating performance without regard to items such as depreciation and amortization, which can vary depending upon accounting methods and the book value of assets, (ii) it presents a measure of corporate performance exclusive of BellRing's capital structure and the method by which the assets were acquired and (iii) it is a financial indicator of a company's ability to service its debt, as BellRing is required to comply with certain covenants and limitations that are based on variations of EBITDA in its financing documents. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to provide forward-looking guidance and to forecast future results. BellRing believes that Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales is useful to investors in evaluating BellRing's operating performance because it allows for more meaningful comparison of operating performance across periods.

Adjusted EBITDA reflects adjustments for income tax expense, interest expense, net and depreciation and amortization, and the following adjustments discussed above: mark-to-market adjustments on commodity hedges, office relocation costs, foreign currency gain/loss on intercompany loans and separation costs. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA reflects an adjustment for the following item:

f. Stock-based compensation: BellRing's compensation strategy includes the use of BellRing stock-based compensation to attract and retain executives and employees by aligning their long-term compensation interests with BellRing's stockholders' investment interests. BellRing's director compensation strategy includes an election by any director who earns retainers in which the director may elect to defer compensation granted as a director to BellRing common stock, earning a match on the deferral, both of which are stock-settled upon the director's retirement from the BellRing board of directors. BellRing has excluded stock-based compensation as stock-based compensation can vary significantly based on reasons such as the timing, size and nature of the awards granted and subjective assumptions which are unrelated to operational decisions and performance in any particular period and does not contribute to meaningful comparisons of BellRing's operating performance to other periods.

RECONCILIATION OF GROSS PROFIT TO ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT (Unaudited)

(in millions)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Gross Profit - 160.8 - 199.6 Mark-to-market adjustments on commodity hedges - (1.5 - Adjusted Gross Profit - 160.8 - 198.1 Gross Profit as a percentage of Net Sales 29.9 - 37.5 - Adjusted Gross Profit as a percentage of Net Sales 29.9 - 37.2 -

RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS TO ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS (Unaudited)

(in millions)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Net Earnings - 43.7 - 76.9 Adjustments: Mark-to-market adjustments on commodity hedges - (1.5 - Office relocation costs 0.9 - Foreign currency loss on intercompany loans - 0.6 Separation costs 0.4 - Total Net Adjustments 1.3 (0.9 - Income tax effect on adjustments(1) (0.3 - 0.2 Adjusted Net Earnings - 44.7 - 76.2 (1) Income tax effect on adjustments was calculated on all items using a rate of 24.0%.

RECONCILIATION OF DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE

TO ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025

2024 Diluted Earnings per Common Share - 0.36 - 0.59 Adjustments: Mark-to-market adjustments on commodity hedges - (0.01 - Office relocation costs 0.01 - Total Net Adjustments 0.01 (0.01 - Income tax effect on adjustments(1) - - Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Common Share - 0.37 - 0.58 (1) Income tax effect on adjustments was calculated on all items using a rate of 24.0%.