The IP66-rated Aura 5000 system features bidirectional inverter functionality and an AC output of up to 2.5 kW.Chinese inverter and battery maker Growatt has announced a new AC-coupled balcony energy storage system for households. Named Aura 5000, the system features a 5kWh battery capacity, bidirectional inverter functionality, and up to 2,500 W AC output. "Aura 5000 offers broad inverter compatibility, enabling seamless integration with existing PV systems without rewiring," the company said in a statement. "For systems using conventional inverters, Aura 5000 supports smart energy management ...

