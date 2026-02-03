Chile installed 1.13 GW of solar capacity last year, raising total solar capacity to 11.63 GW, while over 4 GW of renewable projects are under construction, according to the National Energy Commission (CNE).From pv magazine LatAm Chile added 1,127 MW of PV capacity in 2025, bringing cumulative installed PV capacity to 11,634 MW, according to the Monthly Renewable Energy Report from the CNE. By comparison, the country installed 2.14 GW of solar in 2022 and 1.65 GW in 2023. The CNE report notes that 9 MW of PV capacity are currently undergoing testing. An additional 4,153 MW of renewable projects ...

