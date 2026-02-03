Alset AI Ventures Inc.: Alset AI's Lyken.AI Secures Cloud Compute Services Purchase Order from Leading Multinational Technology and Telecommunications Company

Expected to Generate $1 Million of Recurring Revenue on an Annualized Basis

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / February 3, 2026 / Alset AI Ventures Inc. (TSXV:GPUS)(OTC:GPUSF)(FSE:1R60, WKN:A40M0J) ("Alset AI" or the "Company"), an artificial intelligence ("AI") venture company advancing innovation through strategic investment and cloud computing solutions, is pleased to announce that Cedarcross Technologies Inc., operating under the brand Lyken.AI ("Lyken.AI"), its flagship AI business, has secured a cloud compute services purchase order dated February 2, 2026 with an initial three-month order from a leading multinational technology and telecommunications company.

The initial three-month purchase order is valued at approximately CAD$250,000. This engagement marks Lyken.AI's entry into recurring commercial revenue generation for its cloud compute capabilities and underscores a potential for strong and growing demand for its full-service AI solutions. The Company expects the client to renew every three months, with the client indicating clear intent to renew quarterly throughout 2026. This is expected to generate approximately CAD$1 million in annualized revenue for Lyken.AI, providing a stable recurring revenue base. Lyken.AI anticipates continued revenue growth in this client relationship over time.

"We are thrilled to secure this strategic client win with a multinational technology and telecommunications leader," said Kurtis Krack, President of Lyken.AI. "This recurring contract marks the beginning of meaningful revenue scaling for Lyken.AI, validating market demand for our full-service model that combines end-to-end cloud compute services with tailored AI deployment. This engagement underscores our confidence in our ability to grow."

For more information about Lyken.AI, to explore customer or partnership opportunities, or to schedule a consultation, please visit https://www.lyken.ai/.

About Alset AI Ventures Inc.

Alset AI is an AI-focused venture investment platform dedicated to sourcing, funding, and developing companies across the artificial intelligence value chain. The company seeks to provide investors with diversified exposure to emerging applications and infrastructure that enable advancements in AI technologies.

For further information about Alset AI Ventures Inc., please contact:

Investor Relations

Adam Ingrao

Chief Executive Officer

T: 236.312.6744

E: ir@alsetai.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") regarding the Company, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the recurring revenues; future purchase orders for similar or the same services; revenue targets; the Company's ability to leverage Lyken.AI's vendor ecosystem and partner relationships; and the strategic direction and business plans of the Company. Forward-looking statements normally contain words like "will", "intend", "anticipate", "could", "should", "may", "might", "expect", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential", "project", "assume", "contemplate", "believe", "shall", "scheduled", and similar terms. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this press release. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions, and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable, and appropriate in the circumstances. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Alset AI's business. Additional material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements herein include, without limitation, the impact of general economic conditions, and unforeseen events and developments. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are beyond the control of Alset AI. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as at the date hereof, and Alset AI undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in its most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure documents available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE: Alset AI Ventures Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/alset-ais-lyken.ai-secures-cloud-compute-services-purchase-order-1132607