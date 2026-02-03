NuRAN Wireless Inc: NuRAN Announces Closing of Additional Debt Settlements and Correction of Press Release

QUEBEC, QC / ACCESS Newswire / February 3, 2026 / NuRAN Wireless Inc. ("NuRAN" or the "Company") ( CSE:NUR )( OTC PINK:NRRWF )( FSE:1RN ), a leading provider of mobile and broadband wireless infrastructure, announces that further to its press release dated December 30, 2025, the Company closed an additional tranche of debt settlements resulting in the Company issuing an aggregate of 26,297 Units, at $2.89 per Unit, representing debt settlements of $76,000. In addition, the Company issued 5,634 common shares of the Company to members of the Board of Directors of the Company for consideration relating to services provided in 2022 and 2023.

In addition, the Company is making the following corrections to its press release dated December 23, 2025. The second paragraph of that press release should have read "the Company also closed an initial tranche of the additional amounts, issuing an aggregate of 2,115,064 Units, at $2.89 per Unit, which included cash subscriptions of $2,599,932, and debt settlements of $3,512,627", correcting the previous figures of 2,124,580 Units, cash subscriptions of $2,574,932, and debt settlements of $3,565,127.

All securities issued are subject to a statutory four month and one day hold period, and such further restrictions as may apply under foreign securities laws.

About NuRAN Wireless:

NuRAN Wireless is a leading rural telecommunications company that meets the growing demand for wireless network coverage in remote and rural regions around the globe. With its affordable and innovative scalable solutions of 2G, 3G, and 4G technologies, NuRAN Wireless offers a new possibility for more than one billion people to communicate effectively over long distances efficiently and affordably. "Bridging the Digital Divide, One Connection at a Time."

