Kolkata, India--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2026) - Viacon Marketing & Technologies Pvt. Ltd. has been featured on the cover of The CEO Magazine - India in its Company of the Year 2025 special edition.

Mashum Mollah, Founder & CEO, Viacon Marketing & Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Source: The CEO Magazine

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10587/282361_e8ee95f9849f78f3_001full.jpg

The Company of the Year 2025 cover honors:

Purpose-driven expansion : From a modest beginning in Nadia, West Bengal, to a global footprint across Asia and the Middle East

Innovation-led MarTech solutions : Delivering integrated offerings across technology, marketing, content, and data platforms

Commitment to client success: Focused on visibility, business viability, and long-term growth partnerships

This recognition highlights Viacon's growth from a regional start-up to a multi-market MarTech and digital solutions provider.

The cover story details Viacon's work under the leadership of founder and CEO Mashum Mollah, demonstrating seven years of delivering digital solutions for clients across India, the UAE, and the United States.

Growing up in a remote part of West Bengal shaped Mollah's understanding of the visibility challenges faced by small businesses. His early, hands-on work in SEO repeatedly surfaced the same issue: businesses struggling to establish a digital presence. That experience informed his decision to launch Viacon in 2018, with a focus on making digital growth more practical and accessible for small and medium enterprises.

Over the years, Viacon has evolved to now offer marketing technology solutions and SaaS platforms that use AI and machine learning to manage content, analytics, and campaign operations.

The feature outlines Viacon's delivery of targeted digital services, including:

Search engine optimization (SEO) programs

Google advertising campaign management

Website and interface design services

Performance marketing execution across digital channels

From humble beginnings to now offering services across Dubai, India, and the United States, Mollah says that this is just the start of Viacon's journey.

"Viacon is not just a company; it is a community that believes in the power of digital to transform businesses. We are brave enough to dream bigger, better, and bolder," said Mollah.

To read the full feature, visit: theceo.in/magazine/company-of-the-year/viacon-marketing-technologies.

About Viacon Marketing & Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Viacon Marketing & Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is a global MarTech agency that provides digital marketing technology solutions and SaaS platforms for businesses. Its services include search engine optimization (SEO), web and app development, paid media management, and performance marketing. The company also deploys AI-enabled tools, including automated content optimization and predictive audience targeting.

Founded in 2018 by Mashum Mollah in West Bengal, India, Viacon serves clients in India, the UAE, and the United States. The company works across sectors such as eCommerce, SaaS, healthcare, and real estate, with a distributed team supporting the delivery of digital solutions.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/282361

Source: DesignRush