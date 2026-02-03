Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2026) - Bolder Apps has been named a Top Software and AI App Development Company in DesignRush's 2026 agency rankings, following an evaluation of verified project performance, technical execution, and client outcomes.

DesignRush's rankings recognize technology firms that consistently deliver results across live client projects.

DesignRush evaluates agencies using professional credentials, verified client feedback, and demonstrated delivery across active client projects.

Bolder Apps was selected based on its execution across the following areas:

AI-enabled mobile and web application development

Cross-platform application delivery for iOS, Android, and web environments

UI and UX implementation for startups and growth-stage companies

Founded in 2019, Bolder Apps develops applications for iOS, Android, and cross-platform environments, with typical delivery timelines ranging from 8 to 20 weeks. The company operates with US-based leadership and a distributed engineering team supporting strategy, design, and development execution for clients worldwide.

During the past year, the agency completed more than 20 AI-augmented application projects focused on personalization, predictive functionality, and performance optimization within production environments.

"Our team deployed AI features that are actively operating inside client applications today. Each implementation was built to support defined product requirements, including personalization, predictive functionality, and performance optimization," said Sean Weldon, Director of Product Strategy at Bolder Apps.

About Bolder Apps

Bolder Apps is a mobile and web application development agency headquartered in Miami, Florida. Since 2019, the company has partnered with startups and growing businesses worldwide to design, build, and launch high-performance applications with strong usability and technical results. Bolder Apps's services include product strategy, UI/UX design, cross-platform and native app development, backend architecture, and ongoing support. Projects typically launch within 8-20 weeks, and the agency maintains an 87% client success rate across global engagements.

