South Portland, Maine--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2026) - As AI systems increasingly control life-and-death decisions--from autonomous vehicles to medical diagnostics to financial markets--a critical vulnerability threatens to undermine their promise: these systems consistently fail on the rare edge cases that cause catastrophic outcomes. VectorCertain LLC today announced the commercial availability of its Micro-Recursive Model with Cascading Fusion System (MRM-CFS), a breakthrough architecture that fundamentally changes what is possible in AI safety for mission-critical applications. By deploying ensembles of ultra-compact models--as small as 71 bytes each--VectorCertain enables safety coverage in the statistical tails where rare but catastrophic events occur, and where traditional AI systems consistently fail.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

VectorCertain introduces MRM-CFS, ultra-compact AI models for improved safety in edge cases.

Existing AI systems fail on rare events; MRM-CFS offers precise detection and fusion solutions.

Ensembles of 71-byte Micro-Recursive Models redefine AI safety through innovative sensor fusion techniques.

Click image above to view full announcement.

About VectorCertain



VectorCertain LLC is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Maine focused on AI safety for mission-critical systems. The company develops micro-recursive model architectures that extend safety coverage into rare, high-impact edge cases where conventional AI systems fail. VectorCertain's Micro-Recursive Model with Cascading Fusion System (MRM-CFS) is designed for embedded, legacy, and regulated environments requiring low latency, fault tolerance, and auditable human oversight.

Source: Newsworthy.ai

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/282510

Source: Reportable, Inc.