Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust Plc - Half-year Financial Report
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 03
Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust plc
A copy of the 2025 Half Yearly Report has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
The Half Yearly Report is also available on the website:
www.aberforth.co.uk/trusts-and-funds/aberforth-geared-value-income-trust-plc
