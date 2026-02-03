New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2026) - Leading B2B marketplace DesignRush has released its latest rankings of the Best AI Agencies to Hire for 2026, recognizing firms that are helping organizations operationalize artificial intelligence across product development, automation, data intelligence, and customer experience.

DesignRush's Top AI Agencies to Hire in 2026

The list arrives as enterprise AI adoption continues to accelerate. According to a report from Gartner, worldwide AI spending is projected to reach $2.52 trillion in 2026, driven by demand for generative AI, intelligent automation, and predictive analytics.

As companies move beyond experimentation into real-world deployment, working together with the right partner has become a critical business decision.

Given this, DesignRush has put together its list of the top AI agencies to help enterprises and brands find the right firm for their needs.

This year, the 12 agencies that made DesignRush's 2026 list for AI are:

1. Azumo

Azumo delivers AI development with a focus on disciplined delivery execution and production-grade performance. Its approach combines advanced technical capabilities with structured project management to ensure solutions move from proof of concept to production-scale deployment.

2. 247 Labs

247 Labs is a full-service development company delivering custom AI solutions to enterprises and public sector organizations worldwide. Its work spans healthcare, government, nonprofit, and enterprise sectors, supported by long-term client relationships with major organizations.

3. Diffco

Diffco delivers AI strategy and generative AI development for product teams operating under tight deadlines. The agency specializes in building complex AI-integrated products that feel natural to users while maintaining quality, traceability, and speed. Its work spans AI agents, computer vision, and machine learning development.

4. Fullestop

Fullestop builds AI-enabled mobile applications and workflow platforms that turn complex automation concepts into production-ready products. Its work spans SMBs to enterprise organizations, with a focus on scalable solutions that replace fragmented workflows with cohesive execution engines.

5. Geomotiv

Geomotiv delivers custom AI solutions across industries, including AdTech, MarTech, healthcare, and media. The agency has more than 13 years of experience delivering projects of varying complexity with a proactive and transparent approach.

6. Digital Scientists

Digital Scientists helps teams build the right product the first time through ideation to commercialization. Specializing in product consulting, design, and development, the agency focuses on reducing time to value.

7. ELEKS

ELEKS is a software engineering partner with more than 2,000 experts delivering AI development, data science, and custom enterprise solutions. The agency helps businesses elevate value through technical expertise spanning blockchain, data science, and cloud technologies.

8. Talentica Software

Talentica Software is a product engineering partner trusted by high-growth startups and enterprises for more than 20 years, having built 200+ successful products across AI/ML, SaaS, data engineering, and cloud-native platforms. Recognized as an Inc. Power Partner in 2024, Talentica employs the top 2% engineering talent from premier institutions.

9. Kanda Software

Kanda Software is a trusted technology partner helping companies meet regulatory and development challenges efficiently. With more than two decades of experience, Kanda has been retained by leading product and services vendors for software development and QA outsourcing.

10. GenAI-Labs

GenAI-Labs is an award-winning, USA-based Generative AI consultancy committed to revolutionizing business through innovative and cost-effective AI technologies. The agency works with startup founders on revolutionary applications as well as some of the biggest names in the tech industry.

11. Exaud

Exaud is an established software development company with 12+ years creating innovative products for Fortune 1000 companies and major enterprises. The agency has extensive experience in providing AI and software solutions for the tech and automotive industries.

12. Sketch Development Services

Sketch Development Services delivers software development and optimization with experience across fintech, healthcare, insurance, government, and e-commerce. The agency brings comprehensive offerings through reliable development, automated pipelines, and cloud capability refinement.

Brands can explore the top AI agencies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio - all on DesignRush.

