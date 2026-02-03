Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2026) - Kobrea Exploration Corp. (CSE: KBX) (FSE: F3I) (OTCQB: KBXFF) ("Kobrea" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has discovered a 1,250 metre by 500 metre hydrothermal breccia body in the Cuprum trend within the Company's Western Malargüe Copper Projects (the "Property"). Kobrea holds the right to earn a 100% interest in 7 projects totaling 733 km2 in southwestern Mendoza Province, Argentina (see the Company's August 19, 2024 news release for details).

"The target development initiative across Kobrea's Western Malargüe Copper Projects began in December and continues in tandem with the drilling at El Perdido," commented James Hedalen, CEO. "Our team has identified, mapped and sampled a previously unknown 1,250 metre by 500 metre hydrothermal breccia at Target KBX-17. The breccia is anomalous in copper and samples in the diorite host rock contain up to 1.6% copper in the immediate vicinity of the breccia body. The interpretation of our field geologists is that this target is a vertically-zoned, sulphide-cemented hydrothermal breccia originating from a porphyry system at depth. This result highlights the exploration upside across this exceptional land package and validates our exploration thesis that there is more to be discovered across these projects, beyond what has been outlined by previous operators."

Target KBX-17

Target KBX-17 was first identified by Kobrea in March of 2025 when field crews noticed a multi-kilometre colour anomaly from a nearby 4x4 road. A brief investigation resulted in the identification of dioritic intrusive rock samples exhibiting disseminated chalcopyrite intergrown with secondary biotite. There is no reference to or mention of this prospect by previous operators and the prospect has seen no drilling to date.

A follow-up program at KBX-17 comprising detailed geological mapping and rock-chip sampling was completed in December of 2025. The program outlined a 1,250 metre by 500 metre hydrothermal breccia body cemented by iron-oxides and locally, where preserved, by massive pyrite. The strongly leached and weathered hydrothermal breccia is anomalous in copper, with numerous samples grading between 161 ppm and 408 ppm copper. In the immediate proximity to the breccia body, samples of the host rock diorite containing up to 1.6% copper were collected. The large hydrothermal breccia intrudes a diorite host rock, characterized as an equigranular diorite stock measuring 4 by 2 kilometres that exhibits propylitic alteration where it is in contact with the hydrothermal breccia unit. The diorite stock intrudes upper Jurassic-aged sedimentary rocks belonging to the Tordillo Formation (Figure 1).

Several other smaller hydrothermal breccia bodies within the diorite stock were mapped, including a 300 metre by 150 metre magnetite cemented breccia with samples up to 223 ppm copper (Figure 2).

Figure 1 - Geological map of the Target KBX-17 area with rock geochemistry (copper).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10375/282478_11cddb7ae4fa1a3e_001full.jpg

Figure 2 - Photographs from Target KBX-17: A) Example of outcropping hydrothermal breccia. B) Iron-oxide cementing diorite clasts within hydrothermal breccia. C) Example of magnetite-cemented hydrothermal breccia. D) Example of chalcocite and malachite mineralization within diorite proximal to contact with large hydrothermal breccia.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10375/282478_11cddb7ae4fa1a3e_002full.jpg

The KBX-17 target is 8 kilometres from an existing road. Kobrea is planning an Induced Polarization survey that will cover the exploration target to investigate the potential of an underlying porphyry system. The target development crew is currently at the El Destino porphyry copper-gold prospect and will continue systematically moving across the Western Malargüe Copper Projects where they will be undertaking geological mapping and geochemical sampling activities at several porphyry deposit-scale prospects.

QA/QC Procedures

Rock chip sampling was performed by Kobrea field geologists. Representative samples were collected at outcropping rock over the course of the field mapping program, with sample weights between 0.84 and 2.5 kilograms. Samples were placed into polyethylene bags along with a unique sample identifier, and sampling information was recorded in the field. Sealed sample bags were transported by Kobrea personnel to Alex Stewart International in Mendoza City, Argentina, where samples were weighed, dried, crushed and pulverized in preparation for analysis. All samples were analyzed using analytical package ICP-MA-39, whereby 0.2-gram aliquots are subjected to a 4-acid digest and concentrations of 39 different elements are resolved with an Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-OES) finish. All samples were also analyzed for gold concentration whereby 30-gram aliquots are subjected to Fire Assay analysis utilizing an Atomic Absortion Spectroscopy (AAS) finish. Samples overlimit in copper (>10,000 ppm) during the ICP-MA-39 analysis were reanalyzed with ICP-ORE analysis, whereby 0.2-gram aliquots are dissolved in 100 ml of a mixture of highly oxidizing acids and results for 19 elements are determined by ICP-OES analysis with a higher limit of detection.

Additional quality control / quality assurance procedures, including blank and standard insertion and analysis, are performed internally by Alex Stewart International Argentina in Mendoza, Argentina, an accredited testing laboratory conforming with the requirements of ISO/IEC 17025:2017 who is independent of Kobrea.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Rory Ritchie, P.Geo., VP - Exploration and Director of Kobrea and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Kobrea

Kobrea Exploration Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the acquisition and exploration of base metal projects. Kobrea holds the right to earn a 100% interest in 7 projects totaling over 733 km2 in southwestern Mendoza Province, Argentina (see the Company's August 19, 2024 news release for details). The properties are considered highly prospective for porphyry copper and porphyry copper-gold deposits. Numerous porphyry copper targets have been outlined to date exhibiting multi-kilometre hydrothermal alteration footprints, anomalous copper ± gold ± molybdenum geochemistry, quartz stockwork veining, localized hydrothermal breccias and Miocene aged dacitic to dioritic porphyry intrusions. Kobrea also holds a 100% interest in the Upland Copper Project in British Columbia, Canada.

