Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2026) - 01 Quantum Inc. (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF) ("01 Quantum" or the "Company"), one of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era, today announced the launch of $qONE token and the Layer 1 Migration Toolkit, developed in collaboration with qLABS, a crypto foundation focused on securing digital assets against future quantum computing threats.

In conjunction with the $qONE token launch, qLABS confirmed the full rollout schedule for both the $qONE ecosystem token and the Layer 1 Migration Toolkit:

February 06, 2026 - $qONE token issuance on Hyperliquid

End of March, 2026 - Layer 1 Migration Toolkit availability

Addressing the Quantum Threat to Blockchains

Most blockchain networks today rely on classical cryptographic algorithms such as ECDSA, which are expected to become vulnerable once sufficiently powerful quantum computers emerge, a milestone often referred to as Q-Day. While post-quantum cryptographic (PQC) algorithms have now been standardized by NIST, upgrading existing Layer 1 blockchains remains a significant engineering and governance challenge.

The Layer 1 Migration Toolkit addresses this gap by providing a phased, production-ready framework that enables smart-contract-based blockchains including Ethereum, Solana, Hyperliquid, and major stablecoins, to transition toward quantum-resistant security without disrupting existing infrastructure.

The toolkit builds on 01 Quantum's patented and patent-pending technologies, including its Quantum Crypto Wrapper (QCW) and Quantum DeFi Wrapper (QDW) with a "PQC Circuit Breaker", combining post-quantum cryptography with zero-knowledge proofs to maintain on-chain efficiency, scalability, and compatibility.

A Phased Migration Framework

The Layer 1 Migration Toolkit introduces a three-phase approach to quantum-safe upgrades:

Immediate asset protection through Quantum-Sig smart contract wallet technology, enabling users to secure assets before full chain-level migration

Post-quantum architecture design, aligning cryptographic performance requirements with validators, developers, and ecosystem constraints Implementation and activation, integrating post-quantum cryptography with zero-knowledge proofs, alongside testing, audits, and coordinated rollout

This phased model allows blockchains to begin mitigating quantum risk today while avoiding forced hard forks or disruptive user experience changes.

$qONE Token and Ecosystem Utility

The $qONE token is a quantum-resistant ecosystem token that powers the qONE Security Protocol. It is designed to enable access to quantum-safe transaction verification, support Quantum-Sig wallet functionality, and align incentives across developers, validators, and users.

$qONE will be issued on Hyperliquid on February 6th, representing one of the earliest quantum-resistant security tokens deployed on the platform.

Leadership Commentary

"Quantum computing poses a systemic risk to today's blockchain security model," said Andrew Cheung, CEO of 01 Quantum and CTO of qLABS. "The Layer 1 Migration Toolkit delivers a realistic, deployable path for blockchains to prepare for Q-Day using post-quantum cryptography without sacrificing performance."

"By combining enterprise-grade post-quantum security with Web3-native deployment, we are enabling quantum safety where liquidity and users already exist," said Antanas Guoga (Tony G), President of qLABS.

About 01 Quantum Inc.

01 Quantum Inc., formerly 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF), is known for its innovative work in post-quantum cybersecurity (PQC), developing technologies designed to protect digital systems against emerging quantum computing threats. The Company's IronCAP and supporting technologies are integrated into its PQC solutions, enabling applications across security-sensitive environments including digital assets, AI systems, email security, and enterprise infrastructure. IronCAP technologies are patent-protected in the U.S.A. by patents #11,271,715 and #11,669,833.

For more information, visit the Company's website at https://01quantuminc.com or https://01com.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements.

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking" statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, such statements use such words as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "plan", "intend", "are confident" and other similar terminology. Such statements include statements regarding the expansion of the Company's product lineup, the timing of commercialization of the Company's technologies, the success of the Company's strategic alliance with qLABS, the future of quantum computers and their impact on the Company's product offering, the functionality of the Company's products and the intended product lines for the Company's technology and the potential licensing of the Company's technology. These statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis document filed on SEDAR+. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About qLABS

qLABS is the first quantum-native crypto foundation, developing blockchain solutions that are resistant to quantum computing threats. With a focus on post-quantum security, qLABS builds infrastructure that will protect Web3 from Q-Day and beyond.

For more information visit qONE website at https://qonetoken.io and X at https://x.com/qlabsofficial

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/282426

Source: 01 Quantum Inc.