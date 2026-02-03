A new AI era begins: zero-day deployment, continuous self-learning, and autonomous CX agents built for mission-critical customer service operations

Omilia, the global leader in Agentic CX, today announced the launch of Omilia Self-Learning Agentic CX, the industry's first enterprise-grade, self-learning Agentic CX platform designed to autonomously understand, improve, and optimize customer conversations across voice and digital channels.

For a decade, the industry has mistaken orchestration for innovation, stitching together chatbots, relying on brittle Natural Language Understanding systems, and layering disjointed tooling. Omilia is introducing a completely different path forward: a unified, self-learning AI workforce that delivers zero-day go-live, unprecedented reasoning abilities, and continuous autonomous improvement, all within a glass-box, enterprise-ready framework.

For too long, advanced CX AI has been reserved for the few organizations willing to absorb long projects, heavy services, and ongoing operational overhead. Omilia Self-Learning Agentic CX changes that equation entirely enabling organizations of all sizes to adopt autonomous CX Agents today.

"This is our moon landing for enterprise CX and a direct response to market demand," said Claudio Rodrigues, Chief Product Officer at Omilia. "For years, CX teams have been forced to choose between overhyped LLM startups with no real-world CX experience, generic hyperscale AI offerings incapable of enterprise-grade precision or orchestrator platforms that glue together third-party tools into a fragile 'Frankenstein' stack."

"Many of today's so-called 'platforms' even advertise a 'bring your own key' (BYOK) approach as flexibility. In reality, it reveals how superficial these integrations truly are," said Dimitris Vassos, Co-Founder and CEO of Omilia. "When core AI capabilities are treated as interchangeable commodities rather than deeply engineered systems, optimization never happens and production performance collapses outside of controlled demos."

For the first time, customer service organizations can deploy autonomous CX agents that learn from every interaction human and AI-led and improve themselves continuously, safely, and at scale. This is not a wrapper. This is not another chatbot. This is a new, improved class of enterprise AI Agents.

The Omilia platform is engineered, integrated, and optimized at every layer: speech, reasoning, routing, workflow execution, analytics, and self-learning. Designed from the ground up for regulated industries, like financial services and healthcare, high-volume operations, and mission-critical customer journeys, Omilia's Agentic CX Agents uniquely provide:

Zero Days to Go Live Deploy instantly with no intents, no training sets, no flow diagrams, enabled by Omilia's zero-shot routing, voice-native intelligence, and autonomous task planning.

Continuous Self-Adaptation Agents improve automatically through a closed-loop learning system that observes real conversations, extracts human best practices, tests improvements through simulation, and deploys optimizations safely under human oversight.

Voice-Native and Multimodal Precision Delivering industry-leading performance from day one, including 98% voice accuracy, 95%+ chat containment, and 90%+ task completion rates.

Flexible Autonomy Omilia uniquely enables organizations to control the pace of autonomy adoption, transitioning from deterministic to hybrid, and to fully agentic CX workflows within a single governed platform. With 'glass-box' governance every decision is explainable, observable, and auditable.

"Today marks the end of static CX, the end of orchestration-heavy design, manual NLU maintenance, expensive tuning, and legacy IVR," said Vassos. "Omilia is not waiting for the industry to catch up. We are redefining what CX automation means and inviting CX leaders to leave the old world behind."

About Omilia

Omilia is the global standard for AI-driven customer service transformation. Our native Agentic CX platform revolutionizes how enterprises engage with customers automating interactions with precision, empowering agents in real time, and delivering seamless, personalized experiences across all channels. Powered by deep expertise in developing proprietary Agentic AI technology, and multi-layered anti-fraud capabilities, we enable enterprises to move decisively and safely into the era of AI-first contact centers. Omilia's Self-Learning Agentic AI learns from across the entire customer journey from self-service to live agent interactions unlocking continuous improvement and breaking the "glass ceiling" of containment that legacy siloed models can't achieve. Omilia is trusted by the world's most demanding enterprises including Capital One, Discover Financial Services, Taco Bell, RBC, DWP, First Financial Bank, Purolator, and PSEG. Built on over two decades of AI innovation, Omilia delivers measurable outcomes: lower costs, higher efficiency, and unmatched customer satisfaction all while preserving the human touch where it matters most.

