Dataplor, the leader in high-quality, global location intelligence, today announced the launch of its new platform an intuitive interface that enables organizations to visually explore, analyze, and act on the world's most accurate global places (i.e. point-of-interest) and foot traffic data. Leveraged by alternative investment managers, commercial real estate, retail, consumer packaged goods, and quick service restaurants, the platform transforms Dataplor's comprehensive dataset of 370M+ locations and 15K+ brands across 250+ countries and territories into an easy-to-use experience designed for teams of all technical levels.

As organizations expand globally and rely more heavily on location intelligence to guide decisions, they continue to face critical barriers in today's market: limited global coverage, inconsistent data quality, fragmented sources, complex tooling, and a lack of actionable competitive insight. Dataplor's new platform directly addresses these challenges by pairing unmatched global data accuracy with a modern, accessible interface optimized for exploration and rapid analysis.

"We built Dataplor to give companies a trusted, truly global view of the world's geospatial landscape," said Geoff Michener, CEO of Dataplor. "With this platform, we're taking the next step, making that insight instantly accessible, visual, and actionable for any user. Whether you're comparing brand performance, benchmarking competitors, or evaluating market opportunities across established and emerging regions, the platform makes complex analysis operational."

"Our customers want clarity and visibility into how places operate, how people interact with them, and how markets evolve," said Emily Lisle, Head of Product at Dataplor. "Existing tools leave major gaps in emerging markets, in data consistency, and in ease of use. This platform is built to solve those gaps. It turns global places and foot traffic data into a unified, intuitive experience that helps teams make decisions with confidence."

This launch further establishes Dataplor as the only provider offering both complete global coverage and a platform designed for universal usability. The result for clients is accelerated decision making, fueled by better informed inputs.

Dataplor is a leading provider of global location intelligence, telling the story of places and how the world interacts with them.

