servicePath Inc: servicePath Named Sole Visionary in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Configure, Price and Quote Applications

TORONTO and LONDON, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- servicePath, a CPQ platform for tech-enabled enterprises, announced today that it has been positioned as a Visionary in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Configure, Price and Quote Applications.

This recognition marks four consecutive years in the Visionary quadrant and the third consecutive year in which servicePath stands alone in that position.

Many CPQ platforms focus on producing a correct quote. servicePath focuses on helping enterprises understand the financial consequences of that quote before it becomes a contract, enabling organizations to surface risk and opportunity early, when decisions are still reversible.

As enterprises increasingly sell services, solutions, and blended offerings across long-term agreements, CPQ programs often strain when complexity meets recurring revenue, amendments, renewals, and multi-entity operations. servicePath was designed for these environments, emphasizing agility with governance so sales, finance, and operations can move quickly without losing control.

servicePath supports services-led selling where quotes must account for timelines, usage, and change. Teams can model deal structure, approvals, and downstream handoffs in a single flow, supported by embedded financial intelligence and AI-assisted insights that help anticipate change, assess impact, and guide decisions as deals evolve.

"We believe this placement reflects a growing recognition that enterprise revenue models have changed faster than the systems designed to support them," said Daniel Kube, CEO of servicePath. "The real risk today is anchoring complex revenue to tools that can't evolve. Our focus is helping enterprises make better decisions upstream, before a quote becomes a contract".

"AI is transforming enterprise revenue," said Ben Buck, Product Director at servicePath. "That's why we're delivering intelligence embedded across the platform, extending our proven financial capabilities into revenue recognition and cash-flow forecasting, and AI-powered collaboration spaces for complex deal negotiation."

About servicePath

servicePath is a premier provider of CPQ solutions for tech-enabled enterprises with complex revenue models. The company helps organizations optimize sales operations while enabling financial insight and governance earlier in the deal lifecycle. Designed for services-led and solutions-based selling, servicePath delivers scalable, adaptable platforms that help enterprises drive profitable growth without sacrificing precision or control.

To learn more, visit servicepath.co or contact Malika Durrani at malika.durrani@servicepath.co with the subject line "2026 Strategy".

Disclaimers

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Configure, Price and Quote Applications, By Mark Lewis, Luke Tipping, 22 January 2026.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/servicepath-named-sole-visionary-in-the-2026-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-configure-price-and-quote-applications-302676920.html