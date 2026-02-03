True Terpenes Launches Headstash: A Breakthrough in Compliant Cannabis Aroma Science

Restores & revives plant's most elusive aromatic compounds-at scale & across all supply chains

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- True Terpenes, a global leader in terpene science and aroma innovation serving 107 countries and powering over $8 billion in global CPG annually, today announced the launch of Headstash, a first-of-its-kind aromatic product engineered to deliver the most authentic expression of cannabis aroma while meeting the strictest compliance standards. Designed to preserve and reconstruct the plant's most aromatic volatile compounds, Headstash sets a new benchmark for flavor, consistency, and scalability.

While much of the cannabis industry has focused on THC potency levels and loud, front-loaded terpene profiles, Headstash addresses a different and more persistent challenge: how aroma and flavor degrade across real-world supply chains, from harvest, curing, extraction, formulation, and production to distribution, retail handling, and consumer use.

"At its core, Headstash is about capturing the best expression of the plant that brands have promised their customers-without sacrificing compliance or consistency," said Daniel Cook, CEO of True Terpenes. "Cannabis is one of the most aromatic plants on earth, yet most products on the market fail to reflect that diversity and intensity and in a reliable way over time and shelf life. We developed Headstash to change that."

A Five-Year Mission Rooted in Aroma Science

Headstash is the result of True Terpenes' long-term mission to develop a scalable, compliant product that can be used reliably across state and international supply lines while enabling consistent product experiences nationwide.

Cannabis contains hundreds of different aromatic compounds shaped by decades of selective breeding, producing profiles that range from fruity and berry-forward to gassy, savory, and dessert-like. Yet these aromas are notoriously fragile. Heat, oxygen, pressure, and time rapidly degrade the light volatile compounds-such as esters, thiols, ketones, and aldehydes-that define a strain's most distinctive character.

"These light volatiles make up a tiny fraction of the plant by volume, but they drive the most memorable sensory notes," said Kaity Cole, CPO of True Terpenes. "They're also the first things to disappear."

To address this challenge, True Terpenes rebuilt its process from the ground up, starting with genetics and ending with formulation. "The industry has been forced to choose between compliance, scalability, and aroma," said Cole. "Headstash is our answer to that false trade-off. The result of that is, in my mind, probably the most authentic expression of true cannabis in the field that's available in the market."

Introducing Headstash: A Solution with Endless Versatility

Headstash uses a proprietary full spectrum matrix to replace light volatiles lost during traditional processing. The result is a deeply authentic, full-bodied cannabis aroma that remains compliant at under 0.3% total THC, unlocking access to most of the world.

Headstash's foundation are the five core bases which are cannabis' most iconic flavor signatures; Haze, Kush, Purp, Sour Diesel, and Gelato. On its own, each Headstash base delivers incredibly rich, authentic cannabis character. Each base can be blended with any strain profile to create a new flavor profile. For example, Haze blended with Super Lemon Haze will create Amnesia Haze.

Headstash gives brands a powerful advantage: a way to win on flavor, consistency, and scalability all at once.

Headstash aroma achieves ultra-high fidelity to peak, in-field ripe cannabis through the integration of a wide spectrum of aroma inputs. This proprietary formulation bridges the gaps found in existing form factors, delivering the fullness and complexity of a hydrocarbon extract alongside the depth and earthiness of cannabis-derived terpene fractions-while intentionally amplifying the delicate top notes that are so often lost in end-use products. The result is an aromatic experience that allows consumers to fully engage with the intensity, nuance, and diversity of cannabis profiles as cultivators experience them at harvest.

Connoisseur-Approved, Market-Ready

In client testing, even cannabis-only purists rated Headstash as the best cannabis vape they had ever experienced, highlighting its versatility and prompting several partners to explore entirely new product lines and brands, including pre-rolls and concentrates.

"That reaction told us everything," Cook said. "When the most discerning consumers recognize the aroma as authentic, we know we've done our job."

With Headstash, True Terpenes is redefining what's possible in compliant cannabis aroma-bringing the plant's full sensory story back to life, one volatile at a time.

