Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold dreht wieder auf: Goldpreis-Comeback - und diese Bohrung liefert 307 Meter "Gold-System"
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.02.2026 14:06 Uhr
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BingX TradFi Daily Trading Volume Doubles in One Week, Surpassing $2 Billion and Defying the Trend

PANAMA CITY, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3-AI company, today announced a significant milestone for its TradFi perpetual futures offering, as 24-hour trading volume doubled over the past week to exceed $2 billion. The surge was largely driven by strong demand for perpetual Gold trading, which alone contributed more than $1.5 billion in volume, underscoring growing user interest in round-the-clock access to traditional financial markets through crypto-native infrastructure.

BingX TradFi Daily Trading Volume Doubles in One Week, Surpassing $2 Billion and Defying the Trend

BingX TradFi is now fully integrated across the BingX ecosystem:

  • Perpetual Futures: BingX provides comprehensive support for TradFi perpetual futures, enabling users to gain continuous, flexible exposure to commodities, forex, stocks, and indices through crypto-native infrastructure, competitive fees, and leverage of up to 500x.
  • Copy Trading: As the original pioneer of copy trading in Web3, BingX offers industry-leading TradFi copy trading, reducing barriers to entry by enabling users to follow experienced traders and replicate TradFi trading strategies.
  • Spot Markets: On the spot market, BingX supports assets such as Ondo and xStocks, allowing users to purchase real-world asset (RWA) tokens backed by underlying traditional financial instruments.
  • BingX AI: BingX TradFi is integrated with BingX AI Bingo to support smarter trade discovery, execution, and overall usability, contributing to a more seamless TradFi trading experience across the platform.

"Five years ago, discussions centered on whether crypto could rival gold or equities as a store of value," said Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer of BingX. "Today, users can trade gold and equities directly using crypto. These two parallel shifts: the maturation of crypto markets and the tokenization and perpetualization of traditional assets, are converging and fundamentally reshaping how global finance operates."

To further engage users, BingX has launched a TradFi perpetual futures trading volume competition, featuring a dynamic prize pool of up to 200,000 USDT. The prize pool increases as total trading volume across all participants grows, rewarding collective participation and encouraging active engagement with TradFi perpetual futures on the platform.

About BingX
Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3-AI company, serving over 40 million users worldwide. Ranked among the top five global crypto derivatives exchanges and a pioneer of crypto copy trading, BingX addresses the evolving needs of users across all experience levels.
Powered by a comprehensive suite of AI-driven products and services, including futures, spot, copy trading, and TradFi offerings, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance, confidence, and efficiency.
BingX has been the principal partner of Chelsea FC since 2024, and became the first official crypto exchange partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP in 2026.

For more information, please visit: https://bingx.com/


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2875895/BingX_TradFi_Daily_Trading_Volume_Doubles_One_Week_Surpassing__2.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2310183/BingX_logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bingx-tradfi-daily-trading-volume-doubles-in-one-week-surpassing-2-billion-and-defying-the-trend-302677635.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.