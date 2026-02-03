Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications: Pakistan to Host Indus AI Week 2026, a Five-Day National Platform Advancing Artificial Intelligence

Significant milestone in the country's digital journey, bringing together government leadership, international industry pioneers, academia, and the youth to accelerate AI awareness and practical adoption.

Islamabad, Pakistan, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pakistan will host Indus AI Week 2026 from 9 to 15 February 2026, a five-day national platform on artificial intelligence led by the Ministry of Information Technology & Telecommunication. The week-long engagement marks a significant milestone in the country's digital journey, bringing together government leadership, international industry pioneers, academia, and the youth to accelerate AI awareness and practical adoption. The program is designed as a multi layered platform to move artificial intelligence from policy discussion into real world engagement through three strategic pillars: a high level summit, an innovation arena, and nationwide activities.

The programme will commence with the Indus AI Summit, which will convene on 9 February 2026 in Islamabad, as the central national forum for articulating Pakistan's strategic direction on Sovereign Artificial Intelligence, while engaging global experts on the trajectory and implications of Artificial General Intelligence. The Summit is convened as a closed, execution-focused engagement designed to move beyond conceptual debate toward realistic national choices on AI systems, infrastructure, institutions, and long-term capability.

The Indus AI Summit will convene a rare assembly of global leaders shaping the future of Sovereign AI and AGI, with direct experience in building, governing, and operating intelligence at national and planetary scale. Confirmed participants include H.E. Dr Aisha Bint Butti Bin Bishr, a global authority on AI as a national capability, Dr Randolph Goebel, one of the world's leading experts on AGI and large-scale cognitive systems, Dominic Williams, Founder of the DFINITY Foundation and a leading voice on open and sovereign AI ecosystems, and Dr Michael Sung, a recognised expert on AI platforms, innovation economics, and system-level technology trajectories.

The dialogue will further benefit from senior practitioners operating at the intersection of policy and execution, including Omar Rana, Chair of the Open Mind Institute, Siim Sikkut, former Government CIO of Estonia, Dr Sanjeeva Weerawarana, Founder and CEO of WSO2, and Dr Esther Baldwin, with deep expertise in applied and industrial-scale AI systems. Together with policymakers, system architects, and investors from across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, the Summit will focus on AGI trajectories, sovereign AI choices, national compute and capital pathways, trust and accountability mechanisms, and the institutional architectures required to deploy intelligence responsibly, securely, and at scale.

The Summit will culminate in the issuance of the Islamabad AI Declaration, a concise statement of national intent setting out Pakistan's principles and execution priorities for Sovereign AI and AGI, including national positions on compute access, data stewardship, trust frameworks, institutional responsibility, and international engagement. The Declaration is intended to guide practical implementation across government and the broader economy, rather than serve as a purely aspirational policy statement.

Following the Summit, Indus AI Week will transition into the Innovation, Learning, and Engagement Arena, taking place on 9 and 10 February 2026 in Islamabad. The Arena is designed as a delivery-focused platform to translate strategic intent into practical capability, hosting a curated suite of eleven flagship programmes spanning skills, innovation, and applied experimentation. Key initiatives include Uraan AI Techathon 1.0, Pakistan's first national AI-focused techathon, the AI for Her initiative, and the National AI Training Bootcamp, alongside specialised tracks such as the AI Wrapper Competition, Game Jam, and Cloud Credit Sprint. Collectively, these programmes enable participants to move from ideation to scalable solutions across priority sectors including healthcare, agriculture, and fintech.

The Arena will feature strong representation from Pakistan's domestic technology sector, highlighting the growing maturity and depth of the national AI ecosystem. Participating organisations include Devsinc, Netsol, Snsskies, Zemotify, and WAI Advance Industries. These companies and their leadership will demonstrate Pakistan's readiness to compete and collaborate within the global AI economy.

Interactive and experiential components will further deepen engagement, including a Technology and Innovation Hub for startups, an Industry Expo, and dedicated GovTech and DefenceTech Showcases. Attendees will also experience the AR, VR, and Robotics Showcase, featuring locally developed hardware and applied innovations, alongside the Indus eSports Championship, highlighting the convergence of AI, gaming, and immersive technologies. In parallel, co-branded activities will be hosted by universities and institutions across Pakistan to ensure broad-based national participation beyond the main venue.

The scale and ambition of Indus AI Week 2026 are supported by a strong ecosystem of sponsors and strategic partners. Jazz and PTCL Ufone lead private-sector participation as primary sponsors, complemented by partnerships with the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), P@SHA, the Prime Minister's Youth Programme, Ignite National Technology Fund, and the Special Education Department. Technical support is provided by the Special Communications Organization (SCO), Uraan Pakistan, and the Centre for Excellence in Gaming and Animation (CEGA).

Together, these engagements position Indus AI Week 2026 as a national effort to strengthen Pakistan's AI readiness, build indigenous capability, and enable meaningful collaboration with international partners and investors across the AI value chain, reinforcing Artificial Intelligence as a driver of economic growth, institutional performance, and long-term competitiveness.

