Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 03

Date: 03 February 2026

Strategic Equity Capital Plc



LEI: 2138003R5GB8QZU2G577

Continuation Pool Net Asset Value

The unaudited cum-income net asset value ("NAV") of Strategic Equity Capital Plc as at the close of business on 02 February 2026 is:

432.64 pence per share

The NAV is calculated in accordance with stated policies. Applicable accounting standards and AIC recommendations are followed.

Tender Pool NAV

The NAV of the Tender Pool as at the close of business on 02 February 2026 is 416.11 pence per share.

