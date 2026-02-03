KARIYA, JAPAN, Feb 3, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, today announced global financial results for the third quarter, ending December 31, 2025, of its fiscal year, ending March 31, 2026:-Consolidated revenue totaled 5,495.5 billion yen (US$35.2 billion), a 3.9 percent increase from the previous year.-Consolidated operating profit totaled 375.9 billion yen (US$2.4 billion), a 6.4 percent decrease from the previous year.-Consolidated profit attributable to owners of the parent company totaled 273.7 billion yen (US$1.8 billion), a 12.5 percent decrease from the previous year."Even with the yen appreciating compared to the previous year, revenue for the current fiscal year increased compared to last, driven by higher vehicle sales in North America, Japan, and Asia, as well as price reflection," said Yasushi Matsui, CFO, executive vice president and member of the Board of Directors of DENSO. "However, operating profit declined year-over-year due to rising parts costs, tariff impacts, quality-related provisions, and R&D expenditures, despite the positive impact from business improvement and production volume.""In this fiscal year, we forecast 7,420.0 billion yen (US$47.5 billion) in revenue and 535.0 billion yen (US$3.4 billion) in operating profit. Our revenue forecast reflects weaker yen and cost recovery. Operating profit incorporates the rising parts costs, tariff impacts, quality-related provisions, and R&D expenditures."In Japan, revenue increased to 3,225.1 billion yen (US$20.6 billion), up 3.3 percent from the previous year, and operating profit decreased to 117.0 billion yen (US$748.3 million), down 34.2 percent from the previous year.In North America, revenue increased to 1,475.5 billion yen (US$9.4 billion), up 8.0 percent from the previous year, and operating profit increased to 74.9 billion yen (US$479.3 million) up 3.3 percent from the previous year.In Europe, revenue increased to 557.7 billion yen (US$3.6 billion), up 3.9 percent from the previous year, and operating profit increased to 17.0 billion yen (US$108.7 million), up 246.8 percent from the previous year. In Asia, revenue increased to 1,466.9 billion yen (US$9.4 billion), up 0.3 percent from the previous year and operating profit increased to 145.4 billion yen (US$930.5 million), up 15.6 percent from the previous year.In other regions, revenue increased to 91.8 billion yen (US$0.6 billion), up 2.1 percent from the previous year, and operating profit decreased to 18.1 billion yen (US$115.7 million), down 2.8 percent from the previous year.The above forecasts are created based on information obtained by the date of this announcement, and the actual results may differ due to various causes in the future. U.S. dollar amounts have been translated, for convenience only, at the rate of 156.30 yen = US$1, the approximate exchange rate prevailing in the Tokyo Foreign Exchange Market on December 30, 2025. Billion is used in the American sense of one thousand million. Foreign exchange rates of the Forecast for Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2026, as a precondition are US$=150.3 yen, Euro=173.9 yen, CNY=21.1 yen, and from the fourth quarter onward, foreign exchange rate assumptions are US$=155.0 yen, Euro= 180.0 yen, CNY=22.0 yen.About DENSO CORPORATIONGlobally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO is a 7,161.8 billion yen leading mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in around 180 facilities worldwide to provide opportunities for rewarding careers and to produce cutting-edge electrification, powertrain, thermal and mobility electronics products, among others, which change how the world moves. In developing such solutions, the company's 158,000 global employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. DENSO spent around 8.6 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. For more information about DENSO's operations worldwide, visit https://www.denso.com/globalSource: DensoCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.