Celligence / Angel Ai: AngelAi Announces "Roshni," Advancing User Experience and Performance Across Its Transactional Intelligence Platform

The Latest Release Moves Beyond Traditional Interfaces to Deliver Unprecedented Transparency, Speed, and Human-Centric AI Interaction

GUAYNABO, PR / ACCESS Newswire / February 3, 2026 / AngelAi today announced the upcoming release of "Roshni," a highly anticipated advancement scheduled for global rollout on February 9, 2026. Developed by Celligence, Roshni-named after the Sanskrit word for "light"-represents a paradigm shift in how users interact with complex financial systems. The release is designed to illuminate the "black box" of artificial intelligence, making system behavior, execution logic, and transactional results entirely transparent and friction-free. https://www.angelai.com/roshni

From "Black Box" to Clear Certainty

At the core of Roshni is the AngelAi Transaction Language Model (TLM). Unlike standard generative AI, the TLM is built on a proprietary architecture of Cognitive Cells. Each cell operates as a self-sufficient micro-function; together, they form a dynamic network that executes end-to-end workflows with deterministic accuracy.

With the Roshni release, these capabilities are now integrated directly into the users' chat experience. Roshni brings clarity to the user's experience of the AngelAI reasoning model. The user's intentions are interpreted and fulfilled in an empathetic, real-time conversation as AngelAi navigates complex business rules and regulatory parameters

"With Roshni, users can directly experience the intelligence that has always powered AngelAi," said Pavan Agarwal, CEO and founder of Celligence. "The release improves clarity, responsiveness, and efficiency across the platform while maintaining the deterministic execution and compliance standards required for high-stakes, financial transactions."

The Post-WIMP Era: Intent-Driven UX, Zero UI

Roshni signals the end of the 40-year-old WIMP (Windows, Icons, Menus, Pointers) era. Today's users demand systems that are adaptive to their needs rather than rigid, unintelligent menus.

Key UX/UI Enhancements include:

Adaptive Presentation: The interface dynamically adjusts how information is rendered based on the specific task, device, and user context.

Intent-Driven Interaction: Users can express goals naturally. AngelAi interprets the intent, executes validated transactions, and presents results in formats appropriate to the task.

Deterministic Outcomes: By maintaining a focus on auditability, Roshni ensures that every AI-generated interface remains compliant and accurate.

For a deeper dive into these design principles, view the AngelAi UI White Paper at https://www.angelai.com/zero-ui/

Enterprise Performance at Scale

In parallel with the interface enhancements, Roshni introduces algorithmic optimizations that improve execution speed while significantly reducing computational overhead. These improvements enable faster responses and more efficient processing without increasing infrastructure demands, supporting seamless enterprise-scale deployment.

Availability

The Roshni update will be available across the entire AngelAi platform starting February 1, 2026.

To learn more about the Transaction Language Model and the network of Cognitive Cells, visit the technical white paper at AngelAi.com/whitepaper.

About AngelAi

AngelAi is the flagship fintech AI platform developed by Celligence LLC, the parent company behind its creation and long-term funding. Much like Alphabet serves as the holding company for Google, Celligence is the strategic parent to AngelAi, and has an intellectual property portfolio of over 100 patents that have been valued at $119 Billion.

AngelAi's mission is to make "Ai You Can Bank On" a reality for everyone, bringing fairness, speed, and transparency to financial services. Nothing Is Beyond Reach with AngelAi's empathetic technology.

Puerto Rico based, Celligence has engineered a novel AI foundational model that is composed of evolving and self-generating neural cells, which come together to solve complex problems in real time - a Transactional Language Model (TLM). Unlike black-box generative models, AngelAi's architecture is deterministic and explainable, delivering 100% trusted, verifiable answers in high-stakes domains like lending. The platform's capabilities span mortgage lending, personal finance, credit, blockchain and more; all delivered through an intuitive conversational AI user interface.

At Celligence, a team of brilliant engineers ("Brillianeers") is expanding the boundaries of the financial services industry through innovations in mobile applications, customer acquisition, retention algorithms, and AI-based process automation continuously filing new patents supporting our technology.

