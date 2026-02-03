Newly created role underscores LRN's commitment to purpose, culture, employee experience, and values-based leadership

LRN Corporation, a global leader in ethics and compliance technology and solutions, today announces Patsy Doerr as its first Chief People Culture Officer. Effective February 2, Doerr joins the LRN Leadership team and will support the company as it enters its next chapter of growth. With a focus on values-based leadership, Doerr will serve as the steward of LRN's culture and values, leading the company's global people strategy.

"I'm honored to step into this role at a moment when LRN's mission and growth are so deeply intertwined," said Doerr. "Ethics and compliance start with people. By closely aligning our people strategy with our business and client outcomes, we can continue to grow thoughtfully while staying true to what sets us apart-being aligned around purpose, performance, and principled leadership."

Doerr's addition comes on the heels of LRN's appointment of Bob Lemmond as CEO. With over two decades of global business-focused HR and People leadership experience, Doerr will serve as the company's inaugural Chief People Culture Officer. In addition to leading strategy, Doerr will work closely with LRN's clients, HR and People leaders, and industry partners to advance the company's perspective on ethical culture, principled leadership, and sustainable performance.

"Culture is not just an important initiative, but, even more importantly, a strategic imperative," said Lemmond. "Appointing Patsy as our first Chief People and Culture Officer underscores LRN's commitment to strengthening our culture in ways that mirror the standards we help our clients uphold every day."

A widely sought-after industry speaker and recognized thought leader, Doerr regularly engages executive and global audiences across multiple industries. She has spoken and moderated panels for organizations, universities, and executive forums around the world, and previously served as a key interviewer for Credit Suisse Television (CSTV) in Asia-Pacific, where she led high-profile conversations with leaders such as tennis icon Roger Federer and Tony Fernandes, CEO of AirAsia. Drawing on senior leadership roles at JPMorgan, Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse, and UDR, as well as board and advisory work with organizations such as Women's World Banking and the Responsible Business Center at Fordham University's Gabelli School of Business, Doerr brings a deep, global perspective to her work. She frequently addresses audiences on talent transformation, DEI, ESG and sustainability, corporate responsibility, and purpose-driven leadership.

Doerr's global perspective and values-driven approach further strengthen LRN's commitment to advancing ethical culture and principled leadership across organizations worldwide.

About LRN Corporation

For over 30 years, LRN has helped organizations foster ethical cultures, elevate behavior, and inspire principled performance. A pioneer of the modern Ethics Compliance category, LRN provides education, technology, and advisory solutions to hundreds of the world's leading organizations and today reaches more than 30 million learners worldwide. LRN is the trusted long-term partner to more than 2,500 organizations, including some of the most respected and successful businesses in the world. Recognized by Inc. as one of the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies, LRN is headquartered in New York, with colleagues supporting clients globally.

