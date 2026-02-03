Sofidel Group: Sofidel is Guided by Values and Driven by Responsibility

Every choice we make reflects our commitment to cleaner lives, trusted relationships, and a more sustainable future.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 3, 2026 / In every project and interaction, we are committed to embodying the values that define who we are, combining our skills and resources to create a positive, lasting, and responsible impact on both society and the environment.

Our Vision

Driven by responsibility, transparency and integrity, we empower our people to innovate and create hygiene solutions that make everyday life tidier, cleaner, more convenient, safe and enjoyable, enriching the lives of our customers, employees, partners, shareholders and the community

Loyalty and Transparency

We act with fairness, sharing responsibilities and goals. We engage with transparency to build trust-based relationships, both within and outside the company.

Pragmatism and Foresight

We are practical, yet future-oriented. Every decision strikes a balance between today's needs and the long-term well-being and sustainability.

Humility and Courage?

We face every challenge with ambition and a strong sense of responsibility, valuing every contribution. Humility guides us with respect; courage drives us to improve.

Innovation and Quality

We innovate to simplify, enhance, and respect. We deliver hygiene solutions that improve everyday life, ensuring high standards while remaining mindful of our impact on the world.

