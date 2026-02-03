Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2026) - Torr Metals Inc. (TSXV: TMET) ("Torr" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from a 1,572-sample soil geochemical program completed in late 2025 at the Company's undrilled Sonic Zone, located adjacent to Highway 5, part of its 100%-owned 275 km² land position within the 332 km² Kolos Copper-Gold Project in south-central British Columbia. The program successfully confirmed historically reported grades, returning up to 3,090 parts per million (ppm) copper (Cu) and 420 parts per billion (ppb) gold (Au), while also nearly doubling the anomalous soil footprint from the previously announced 4.5 km² to approximately 8.0 km² (see September 3, 2025 news release) (Figure 1, Figure 2).

These results outline a large, structurally controlled mineralized corridor measuring 4.6 kilometres (km) in length and up to 1.7 km in width (Figure 1, Figure 2). This further enhances the value of Kolos by adding highly prospective exploration optionality alongside the Company's advancement of Bertha, while reinforcing Kolos as a multi-target, cluster-porphyry district.

Highlights:

Structural Controls and High-Grade Copper in Outcrop: Mineralization is controlled by two dominant structural trends; a northwest-oriented trend along the margins of a strong high-magnetic anomaly to the south, where select 2024-2025 Torr rock grab samples returned up to 1.1% Cu, and a north to northeast trend within adjoining low-magnetic anomalies to the north and east (Figure 1, Figure 2).

High-Level Porphyry Exposure and Fertility Indicators: Several late-stage aplite-silica dykes up to 12 metres (m) wide, strong epidote alteration, patchy feldspathization, and albite overprinting potassic biotite support a long-lived, multi-phase intrusive complex consistent with a high-level alkalic Cu-Au porphyry system. Increasing stockwork veining and porphyry-style alteration and mineralization are now further substantiated by large-scale soil anomalism (Figure 3).

Excellent Access and Along-Trend of Major Porphyry Deposit: With direct road access to Highway 5, the Sonic Zone is along-trend of the Ajax Cu-Au porphyry deposit, located approximately 24 km along-trend to the north-northeast. Permitting for drilling at the Sonic Zone is underway.

Strong Soil Geochemical Results and Ongoing Assays: Of 1,572 soil samples collected, 139 returned >100 ppm Cu, including 20 >300 ppm Cu, while 48 samples returned >10 ppb Au, including 20 >30 ppb Au.

"These results underscore the scale and upside exploration potential of the Sonic Zone as a large, undrilled copper-gold system," said Malcolm Dorsey, President and CEO of Torr Metals. "Nearly doubling the anomalous soil footprint to approximately 8.0 km² is a major step forward and materially reinforces Sonic as a high-priority target within the Kolos Project. With excellent access, permitting underway, and an induced polarization (IP) geophysical survey planned in 2026 to refine drill targets, we are advancing Sonic toward drill readiness; while maintaining our near-term focus on our fully funded Phase II drill program of up to 6,000 metres, beginning with follow-up drilling at our Bertha and Bertha North targets located 9.5 km to the west."





Figure 1. Copper soil samples collected in 2025 and historical data are overlain on first vertical derivative residual magnetic intensity (RMI) geophysics, with select 2024-2025 Torr rock grab samples annotated.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6794/282474_210bcb9ba4ee5a3b_001full.jpg





Figure 2. Gold soil samples collected in 2025 and historical data are overlain on first vertical derivative residual magnetic intensity (RMI) geophysics, with select 2024-2025 Torr rock grab samples annotated.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6794/282474_210bcb9ba4ee5a3b_002full.jpg

Figure 3. Select outcrop photos exhibiting styles of alteration, veining, and intrusions at Sonic. A. Monzodiorite dykelets with oxidized quartz-carbonate veining cross-cutting propylitically-altered Nicola volcanics adjacent to gravel road. B. Monzodiorite intrusion with late-stage quartz vein sets and pervasive strong potassic alteration. C. Pervasive strong epidote and localized potassic alteration concentrated within monzodiorite along contact with Nicola volcanics. D, E. Stockwork quartz-carbonate veining within monzodiorite intrusion hosting massive and disseminated pyrite mineralization. F. Silica-aplite dykes paralleling intrusive contacts.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6794/282474_210bcb9ba4ee5a3b_003full.jpg

Quality Assurance and Control

Results from 2025 samples were analyzed at ALS Global Laboratories (Geochemistry Division) in Kamloops, Canada (an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015 accredited facility). A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. At ALS the samples were digested using Aqua Regia and analyzed via ICP-MS and ICP-AES using a 25g sample aliquot under the ALS code AuME-TL43. The Company follows industry standard procedures for the work carried out on the Kolos Project. Due to the reconnaissance nature of the soil sampling the Company relied on the internal quality assurance quality control ("QA/QC") measures of ALS. Torr Metals detected no significant QA/QC issues during review of the data.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., a consultant to the Company who is a non independent qualified person defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Torr Metals

Torr Metals, headquartered in Edmonton, AB, is focused on unlocking new copper and gold discovery potential within proven, highly accessible mining districts across Canada, areas with both established infrastructure and a growing need for near-term feed. Torr's 100%-owned, district-scale assets are strategically located for cost-effective, year-round exploration and development. The 275 km² Kolos Copper-Gold Project and strategically option 57 km2 Bertha Property, situated in southern British Columbia's prolific Quesnel Terrane, lies just 30 km southeast of the Highland Valley Copper Mine, Canada's largest open-pit copper operation, and 40 km south of the city of Kamloops directly along Highway 5. In northern Ontario, the 261 km² Filion Gold Project covers a virtually unexplored greenstone belt with high-grade orogenic gold potential. It sits just off the Trans-Canada Highway 11, approximately 42 km from Kapuskasing and 202 km by road from the Timmins mining camp, home to world-class operations like Hollinger, McIntyre, and Dome. To learn more, visit Torr Metals online or view company documents via SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

