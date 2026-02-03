Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2026) - BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc. (TSXV: BILD) (OTCQB: BDCTF) ("BuildDirect" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its subsidiary BuildDirect Operations Limited has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of Greyne Custom Wood Co. ("Greyne") (the "Greyne Acquisition"), an established flooring online marketplace business with product placements across leading U.S. home improvement retailer e-commerce channels.

The transaction closed effective 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on Sunday, February 1, 2026.

"We're excited to welcome Greyne to BuildDirect," said Shawn Wilson, CEO of BuildDirect. "Greyne operates where a significant share of U.S. flooring demand already exists, within major retail marketplace platforms. They have built strong retailer programs supported by domestic inventory and U.S.-based fulfillment, and we believe Greyne's business model aligns well with our disciplined approach to growth through targeted acquisitions."

Expansion of U.S. Retail Marketplace Presence

Greyne operates a marketplace-focused distribution model, placing branded flooring products across large national e-commerce platforms. The company does not rely on a proprietary consumer storefront and instead supports its programs through domestic fulfillment capabilities and inventory positioned to meet retailer standards. The model provides scalability and operational resilience as the business grows.

For fiscal 2025, Greyne reported unaudited sales of approximately US$6.0 million and Adjusted EBITDA of approximately US$320,000. Following the Greyne Acquisition, BuildDirect expects to implement operational efficiencies, including logistics and warehousing optimization, and expects to achieve annual operating cost savings of approximately US$405,000 for the Greyne business line, primarily from the elimination of third-party logistics costs, which management believes will enhance profitability over time.

With Greyne's established marketplace presence and operating infrastructure, the Company believes the Greyne Acquisition will support the following:

Expanded Marketplace Reach:

Greater access to major U.S. retail marketplace channels that are difficult to enter and scale organically.

Broader Product Assortment:

An expanded flooring offering across core categories, including engineered hardwood and rigid core, supported by related accessories.

Operational Efficiency:

Opportunities to streamline fulfillment and reduce duplicative overhead over time through the integration of administrative, accounting, and warehousing functions.

Improved Speed-to-Market:

Faster product launches and improved forecasting and inventory management supported by Greyne's marketplace operating model.

Following closing, BuildDirect expects to evaluate integration opportunities across merchandising, forecasting, inventory planning, and day-to-day operations. The Company believes Greyne's established marketplace programs and distribution capabilities can support continued growth and expansion within its platform.

Transaction Details

BuildDirect is acquiring the operating assets of Greyne, including customer and supplier relationships, related contracts, intellectual property, and goodwill, for cash consideration of US$450,000, subject to customary holdbacks and post-closing adjustments.

The acquisition is an arm's length transaction under TSX Venture Exchange policies and does not require shareholder approval. No finder's fees were paid in connection with the transaction.

About BuildDirect

BuildDirect (TSXV: BILD) (OTCQB: BDCTF) is an expanding omnichannel building materials retailer, specializing in Pro Centers-strategic distribution hubs designed to serve professional contractors and trades. The Company is actively scaling its footprint through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions, driving efficiency and market expansion. For more information, visit www.BuildDirect.com.

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and expectations and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Among those factors are changes in consumer spending, availability of mortgage financing and consumer credit, changes in the housing market, changes in trade policies, tariffs or other applicable laws and regulations both locally and in foreign jurisdictions, availability and cost of goods from suppliers, fuel prices and other energy costs, interest rate and currency fluctuations and changes in general economic, business and political conditions. These forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and general market conditions, including factors which may affect the Company's ability to eliminate third-party logistics costs following the Greyne Acquisition, including integration risk and lower-than-expected volumes.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect the Company's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. There may be other risks, uncertainties and factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and such changes could be material. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and BuildDirect assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

NON-IFRS MEASURES

This announcement refers to certain non-IFRS measures. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS Accounting Standards and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS Accounting Standards measures by providing further understanding of our results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of our financial information reported under IFRS Accounting Standards. We use non-IFRS measures including "EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA". Management uses these non-IFRS measures to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, to prepare annual operating budgets and forecasts, and to determine components of management compensation. See below regarding definitions of these non-IFRS measures to the relevant reported measures.

We define EBITDA as net income or loss before interest, income taxes and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA removes fair value adjustments to warrants or inventory and share-based compensation determined by option pricing models. Non-recurring items, such as restructuring costs, bad debt expense, finance fees or government grants are removed. Similarly, foreign exchange gains/losses and gains/losses on disposal of assets are excluded. We are presenting these measures because we believe that our current and potential investors, and many analysts, use them to assess our current and future operating results and to make investment decisions. Management uses these measures in managing the business and making decisions. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are not intended as substitutes for IFRS measures.

