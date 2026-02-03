EQS-News: Astreya / Key word(s): Personnel/Mergers & Acquisitions

Astreya Acquires Reliant Information Services to Expand Regulated Industry IT Capabilities



03.02.2026 / 14:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Acquisition strengthens compliance-ready delivery, expands enterprise footprint, and deepens support for mission-critical operations. SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Astreya, a leading AI-first global IT managed services and solutions provider, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Reliant Information Services, LLC from the Reliant Group. The transaction marks Astreya's first business acquisition and represents a significant milestone in the company's long-term growth strategy centered around providing best-in-class managed IT services for enterprise clients at scale, delivering excellent ROI. For more than a decade, Reliant Information Services (RIS) has served as a trusted IT partner to Fortune 500 enterprises, delivering scalable managed IT services and providing managed technical expertise for mission-critical operations. The company brings deep experience supporting complex, high-availability IT environments across key markets in the western United States, including enterprise customers with stringent operational, security, and compliance requirements. The acquisition expands Astreya's presence in the airline industry and strengthens its position in providing managed IT services to client stakeholders where operational resilience, regulatory compliance, and service reliability are essential. Together, the combined organization will offer customers broader geographic coverage, including in the Pacific Northwest and Southwest United States, deeper domain expertise, and expanded service delivery capabilities to support increasingly complex technology environments. "This acquisition represents an important step forward for Astreya," said Romil Bahl, CEO of Astreya. "As our first business acquisition, it reflects our focus on thoughtful, strategic growth. Reliant brings expertise in regulated, mission-critical environments, along with a customer-first culture that closely aligns with ours. Importantly, they fit right into our 3x3 structure of practices and AI-first managed services offerings. Their long-standing enterprise relationship with a major airline operator, and their presence in the Pacific Northwest, further strengthen our ability to support our customers. Put this together with Astreya's presence around the world, and our combined company is in a position to serve airline customers globally." As part of the transaction, the Reliant IS leadership team, led by Jesse Perbix, President of Reliant Information Services, will join Astreya. Perbix will serve as General Manager of RIS, ensuring continuity for customers, partners, and employees. "Astreya stood out as the right strategic and cultural fit for the next phase of our growth," said Scott Nguyen, CEO of Reliant Group. "After building the company from the ground up to more than 100 employees, it was critical to find a partner that values our people, our customers, and our approach to service delivery. This combination positions the business well for continued growth and long-term success, and I am excited to serve as an advisor to Reliant IS going forward as they scale new peaks as part of Astreya." Looking ahead, Astreya will continue to pursue strategic investments that strengthen industry expertise, expand its global footprint, and accelerate innovation while remaining focused on delivering measurable value, operational resilience, and trusted partnership for its customers. About Astreya

Astreya is a global IT Managed Services provider that powers enterprises by designing, deploying, and managing complex technology environments. We deliver end-to-end solutions across hybrid cloud, data centers, network infrastructure, and the digital workplace. Intelligent automation and AI run through everything we build to drive efficiency, accelerate service delivery, and clear barriers to growth for our customers. Learn more at www.astreya.com and follow Astreya on LinkedIn . Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2875473/Astreya_Reliant_Dual_Logo.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/astreya-acquires-reliant-information-services-to-expand-regulated-industry-it-capabilities-302677025.html



03.02.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News