Juno Health Rated Highest Overall in Key "Future-Ready" Measures for Small and Rural Hospitals; RHT Program Funding Expected to Accelerate Modernization Decisions

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / February 3, 2026 / Black Book Market Research reports that rural and critical access hospitals are entering a consequential health IT decision cycle, shaped by heightened cybersecurity exposure, persistent staffing constraints, and increasing board-level oversight of sustainability and measurable outcomes. In parallel, newly announced federal Rural Health Transformation (RHT) Program awards to all 50 states are expected to accelerate modernization planning and funding pathways for rural providers over the next several years.

Black Book's 2025 user ratings and rankings for small and critical access hospitals emphasize the sector's growing preference for EHR solutions that can demonstrate predictable total cost of ownership, operational simplicity for lean teams, and security-by-design controls that reduce downtime risk and third-party exposure. These themes align with Black Book rural polling in which more than half of respondents report plans to replace or comprehensively reassess core clinical and financial platforms in the next modernization cycle, and cost predictability is cited as a dominant decision driver.

Survey framework and scope

The Black Book survey applied an 18-point qualitative KPI model designed specifically for rural, small, and critical access hospital requirements, assessing affordability, interoperability, workflow alignment, revenue cycle integration, vendor responsiveness, and cybersecurity readiness.

Ranking outcome: Juno Health rated highest in multiple priority areas

In the Black Book results, Juno Health received the highest overall "future-ready" ratings among evaluated vendors serving small and critical access hospitals, with respondents ranking Juno Health highest in:

Total Cost of Ownership and Cybersecurity Protection along with strong ratings for customer and technical support responsiveness.

Separately, Black Book's vendor-agnostic rural transformation companion materials identify Juno Health as part of the ambulatory EHR consideration set frequently evaluated by rural clinics and rural health clinics (RHCs), reflecting observed market consideration patterns rather than endorsements.

"Rural hospitals are prioritizing EHRs that can be implemented with minimal internal lift, support lean clinical workflows, improve operational coordination across referrals and diagnostics, and sustain performance through responsive support. With 2026 modernization funding flowing through states, boards are also insisting on audit-ready contracting and measurable outcomes. Black Book's validated user ratings placed Juno Health highest overall because rural users scored it strongly on these execution-focused needs."

- Doug Brown, Founder, Black Book Research

2026 context: why modernization decisions are accelerating

Black Book's rural transformation implementation research indicates that the primary constraint for many rural organizations is execution capacity rather than lack of strategic intent, with the most durable early gains coming from coordinated platform decisions and shared services rather than fragmented point solutions.

Rural respondents also report increasing preference for cloud deployment models to reduce dependency on scarce local IT staffing while improving baseline security posture, and stronger demand for integrated clinical and revenue workflows with fewer disconnected handoffs.

RHT Program funding: implications for rural EHR and cybersecurity modernization

The RHT Program framework includes multi-year funding intended to support sustainable access, workforce development, and technology modernization in rural communities. State agencies will control significant, time-bound capital expected to underwrite shared infrastructure (telehealth, cybersecurity, data sharing) and provider-level modernization. Early planning and standardized evaluation methods are expected to help rural stakeholders shape subaward priorities and accelerate implementation readiness.

Black Book also notes increasing expectations for audit-ready contracting, measurable milestones, and KPI-based reporting tied to modernization investments, particularly where public funding and compliance requirements apply.

About Black Book Market Research

Black Book Market Research is an independent healthcare IT research and market intelligence firm producing vendor performance rankings and competitive insights based on validated user feedback and qualitative KPI-based evaluations. Black Book vendor references and category lists are provided in a vendor-agnostic format to support planning and standardize evaluation. References are not endorsements; organizations should validate selections through local requirements, procurement rules, security reviews, and reference checks. Press Office: research@blackbookmarketresearch.com

SOURCE: Black Book Research

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/future-ready-ehr-vendor-rankings-for-small-and-critical-access-hospit-1126111