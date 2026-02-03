Lumberfi: BuilderFax Mobile Wallet Enables Instant Sharing of NCCER Credentials

Strategic Partnership Accelerates Credential Sharing as Construction Industry Faces Unprecedented Labor Demand

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / February 3, 2026 / BuilderFax from Lumber is now the official credential management platform for the National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER). NCCER is the nation's leading provider of construction education and industry-recognized credentials.

Through this partnership, learners who earn NCCER credentials gain seamless access to a Digital Wallet powered by BuilderFax, where all NCCER-issued credentials are automatically added. Individuals can upload additional certifications, share qualifications instantly via QR code, email, text, or social channels. They can also receive real-time notifications for expirations and new training opportunities that help streamline hiring, compliance, and career mobility.

NCCER's standardized training and assessment programs have never been more vital, as the U.S. construction industry is projected to face a shortage of 499,000 workers in 2026 alone.

By providing rigorous training and assessment resources to millions of craft professionals, NCCER ensures that workers possess the verified skills required for complex builds amid America's unprecedented infrastructure expansion driven by AI, clean energy, and semiconductor manufacturing. With surging demand for these critical projects, NCCER's comprehensive programs are essential for developing the skilled tradespeople and field leaders needed to deliver projects on time, safely, and at scale.

"Data centers and critical infrastructure can't wait for workforce shortages to resolve," said Shreesha Ramdas, Founder and CEO of Lumber. "NCCER trains the elite craft professionals this economy demands. BuilderFax makes their qualifications instantly verifiable, empowering employers to deploy top talent without delay."

"Through this partnership, we're providing craft professionals with a powerful tool to build successful career pathways in the construction industry," said Jennifer Wilkerson, VP of Innovation & Advancement at NCCER. "By putting the full power of NCCER credentials directly in the hands of learners, we're making it easier than ever for them to track, manage, and share their credentials with employers nationwide."

Future-Proofing the Construction Workforce

BuilderFax will evolve its platform to integrate NCCER career pathways with hiring, compliance, and workforce analytics, helping to maximize NCCER's vital contributions to resolving industry labor challenges. This collaboration strengthens the pipeline of qualified tradespeople essential for America's infrastructure boom.

About BuilderFax

BuilderFax is a digital credential management platform that allows construction craft workers to securely store, track, and share their certifications, training records, and qualifications with employers. Acquired and operated by Lumber, BuilderFax empowers workers to take ownership of their professional development while providing employers with verified qualification data. For more information, visit BuilderFax.

About NCCER

The National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit education foundation and the leading provider of construction education for industry, career, and technical education programs. With flexible workforce development and learning solutions, NCCER's programs provide consistency and quality to ensure craft professionals receive industry-recognized credentials and certifications. For more information, visit NCCER.

