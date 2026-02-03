Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.02.2026
Gold dreht wieder auf: Goldpreis-Comeback - und diese Bohrung liefert 307 Meter "Gold-System"
ACCESS Newswire
03.02.2026 15:02 Uhr
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The CE Shop: Free Webinar for Real Estate Agents Offers Insights to Help Shape a Strong 2026 Business Strategy

Registration is open for the inaugural webinar on February 12 in a new series from The CE Shop

DENVER, COLORADO / ACCESS Newswire / February 3, 2026 / A new, free webinar series from The CE Shop will share practical, career-elevating insights to help real estate professionals build a clear game plan for 2026. Open House Webinar Series: Conversations in Real Estate will explore topics spanning the full real estate career - from licensing must-haves and career-switcher momentum to the trends and stats agents need before their next market pivot.

The series kicks off Thursday, February 12 at 2 PM ET with Adapt & Thrive in 2026: Real Estate Strategies for a Changing Market.

This live, panel-style discussion will be a power-packed 45 minutes focused on what's changing in real estate this year and what agents can do to stay competitive. Join The CE Shop national real estate experts Jill Malloy and Amy Adams as they moderate a panel of knowledgeable, candid guest experts from across the U.S., covering five key questions to help guide business decisions this year. Attendees will leave with actionable insights to help sharpen their strategy and move forward with confidence.

Registration is open here.

Key topics include:

  • How homeownership affordability challenges will change agent strategy

  • Client prospecting advice for new and seasoned agents

  • Regulatory changes creating challenges and opportunities for agents

  • The biggest opportunities (and challenges) agents have in different regions across the U.S.

Future webinars in the Open House Webinar Series include:

  • March: So You Want to Work in Real Estate? A Career Changer's Guide to the Industry

  • April: On Building Debt-Free Real Estate Careers

  • May: On AI & Real Estate

Known for 100% online, self-paced and live-online courses that are state-approved, mobile-friendly, and built for busy professionals, The CE Shop has been an industry leader for over 20 years. This new webinar series comes packed with decades of expertise and timely thought leadership to help agents keep learning, keep adapting, and keep building momentum.

About The CE Shop
The CE Shop is the leading provider of professional real estate education with online mortgage, real estate, home inspection, and appraisal courses available throughout the United States. The CE Shop produces quality education for professionals across the nation, whether they're veterans in their industry or are looking to launch a new career. We believe that the right education can truly make a difference. Visit TheCEShop.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

The CE Shop Press
Press@TheCEShop.com
720.822.5314

SOURCE: The CE Shop



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/free-webinar-for-real-estate-agents-offers-insights-to-help-shape-a-strong-2026-busines-1132475

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
