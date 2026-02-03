Diana Flores to Be Honored as 'Woman of the Year' at Women Raise The Game: "Champions" Super Bowl Celebration

NFL Quarterback Bryce Young to present Legacy Award to his mother Julie Young

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / February 3, 2026 / Women Raise The Game (WRTG), is proud to announce that Diana Flores , Two-Time World Champion and NFL and IFAF Global Ambassador., will be honored as Woman of the Year at the highly anticipated Women Raise The Game: Champions Celebration at The Proper Hotel in San Francisco.

Flores' journey with flag football began as a child, and she went on to compete at the highest level - serving as the captain and quarterback for Mexico's gold medal-winning Women's Flag Football National Team at the 2022 World Games. She will be presented the award by Kamal Bhandal, Senior Vice President, Global Invisalign Brand and Americas Marketing with Align Technology, Inc. As a longtime Invisalign user herself, Flores embodies the brand's mission to champion the 'power of confidence.' Throughout her journey to the world stage, Flores showcases how a confident smile is a key part of an athlete's identity, both on and off the field."

"When women rise, we don't just play the game-we redefine it. And we make space for the next generation to rise with us. This recognition is not just about me; it's about what becomes possible when women are supported, seen, and empowered," said Diana Flores.

Women's flag football has been one of the fastest-growing sports globally, with increasing participation at youth, high school, college and international levels. Flores' honor comes just as the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics announced flag football will be included as a medal sport for the first time in Olympic history.

The Women Raise The Game: Champions celebration, returning for its third year, will bring together an elite gathering of women who are breaking barriers in sports, media, and entertainment. The event, presented by Invisalign with support from madeXus, Nixon Peabody, Mielle Organics, and Kindli will feature a celebration of confident women who are raising the game.

Notable honorees include:

Diana Flores, Woman of the Year

Julie Young, Legacy Award, honored by her son Bryce Young (NFL Quarterback for the Carolina Panthers)

Esther Anaya, DJ and Entertainment Creator of the Year (House DJ for the Los Angeles Chargers)

Inés Sainz, Media Impact Award (trailblazing Mexican sports journalist and television personality)

"The women we honor tonight represent where sports is headed. The NFL's investment in women's flag football reflects what many have known for years: women are driving the future of the game. This celebration recognizes the leaders, creators, and competitors already shaping that next chapter," said Tish Galindo, Founder of Women Raise the Game and madeXus.

The Women Raise The Game celebration is a premier event during Super Bowl week, bringing together dynamic women at the pinnacle of their careers and those striving to reach new heights. This exclusive gathering is a must-attend for anyone passionate about fostering connections and driving change in the sports and entertainment industries.

