Bio Essence Corp.: BIO ESSENCE CORP Announces Commencement of Regulation A Tier 2 Offering for up to $5.0 Million

Management Plans To Take Advantage Of Projected Growth In The AI In Healthcare Market Which Is Projected To Reach USD 505.59 Billion By 2033, Growing At A CAGR Of 38.81% To 2033i

The Company Intends To Use The Net Proceeds From The Offering To Expand Its Existing Core Operations And To Accelerate Its AI-Enabled Health Platform Initiatives

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / February 3, 2026 / BIO ESSENCE CORP. (the "Company" or "BIOE" - (OTCID:BIOE): is a company that promotes wellness and vitality through a lifestyle supported by holistic products and practices, and it is pursuing growth strategies that include AI-enabled platform initiatives, today announced that it has commenced its Regulation A, Tier 2 offering of up to $5,000,000 of its securities.

Under the Offering, the Company is offering up to 100,000,000 shares at a public offering price of $0.05 per share, for gross proceeds of up to $5.0 million, before offering-related expenses. The Offering is being conducted pursuant to an offering circular and related offering materials.

CEO, Ms. Yin Yan, JD, MBA, said: "The Regulation A will provide proceeds and working capital to the Company as we plan to expand into the growing AI-enabled health care initiatives market.

Reports say that the global market for AI-enabled health platforms is experiencing significant growth, with the overall AI in healthcare market projected to reach approximately $36.67 billion in 2025. Specific platform initiatives in areas such as ambient clinical documentation, revenue cycle management, and drug discovery are generating hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue and attracting substantial investment.

The global AI in healthcare market size was valued at USD 26.57 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 505.59 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 38.81% from 2025 to 2033. The key factor driving the growth is the increasing demand in the healthcare sector for enhanced efficiency, accuracy, and better patient outcomes.

The AI in healthcare market in the U.S. is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period."i

She continued: "We intend to use the net proceeds from the Offering to also expanding its existing core operations and to accelerate its AI-enabled health platform initiatives, including, but not limited to: (i) product R&D, branding, and market expansion; (ii) development of an AI-enabled digital health platform spanning areas such as telemedicine, diagnostic tools, holistic medicine, online classes, and personalized nutrition; (iii) strengthening operations, compliance, and quality assurance; and (iv) general working capital."

"We are very excited about the next steps the Company is planning. We will strive to keep our shareholders up to date with all of our developments in a timely basis."

BIO ESSENCE CORP (OTC Pink:BIOE)

Bio Essence Corp is a US-based biotechnology company that has been dedicated to serving healthcare practitioners for over 24 years. The Company's mission is to promote wellness and vitality through a lifestyle supported by holistic products and practices, and it is pursuing growth strategies that include AI-enabled platform initiatives.

Offering Details and Important Information

The Offering is being made only by means of the Company's offering circular and related Offering Documents. Prospective investors should read the Offering Documents carefully before making an investment decision. Copies of the Offering Documents are available at link to offering page.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under applicable securities laws.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Offering, the intended use of proceeds, platform initiatives, and future growth plans. Actual results may differ materially due to various factors, including regulatory requirements, market conditions, execution risks, and other risks described in the Company's Offering Documents and public filings.

Investor Relations / Media Contact:

Name: Bill Sluss

Title: CFO

Email: legal@bioessence.com Phone: 1-888-816-1494

Website: https://www.bioessencecorp.com/

i https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/artificial-intelligence-ai-healthcare-market#:~:text=AI%20In%20Healthcare%20Market%20Summary,accuracy%2C%20and%20better%20patient%20outcomes.

SOURCE: Bio Essence Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/bio-essence-corp-otc-pink-bioe-announces-commencement-of-regulation-a-tier-2-offering-1132868