Luminar Media Group, Inc.: Luminar Media Group - Fortun Appoints Industry Banking Veteran Juan M. Sese as Chief Financial Officer

With the Appointment of Juan M. Sese as CFO, Luminar Media Group - Fortun Continues Strengthening Corporate Governance to Support Capital Markets Strategy and Long-Term Growth

MIAMI, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / February 3, 2026 / Luminar Media Group, Inc. (OTCID:LRGR) ("Luminar" or the "Company"), a fintech-focused holding company and the parent of the Fortun family of subsidiaries, today announced the appointment of Juan M. Sese as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

"Juan has been an early believer in Fortun's vision and has played a key role in instilling the financial discipline that supports our growth," said Yoel Damas, President of Luminar Media Group, Inc. "From the earliest days - when Fortun Advance was still an idea - Juan has been hands-on, helping build the reporting, controls, and analytical framework that now underpin our platform. As we continue to strengthen our corporate governance and prepare for the next phase of growth, his transition from Vice President of Finance at Fortun Advance to Chief Financial Officer at the corporate level brings continuity, rigor, and experienced leadership at exactly the right time."

Mr. Sese brings more than 25 years of experience across finance, strategy, and corporate development. He began his career at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, where he advised affluent individuals and institutional clients throughout Latin America. He has developed a strong track record in business strategy, private equity, and mergers and acquisitions, with a particular focus on logistics, distribution, and land development in South Florida. Mr. Sese earned his MBA in Business and Finance from University of Miami and has held multiple financial licenses, including Series 3, 7, 24, 31, and 65. He is also a lifetime member of Beta Kappa Sigma.

"Fortun isn't just a strong operating model - it's a disciplined, data-driven platform that can scale responsibly," said Mr. Sese. "What stood out to me from day one was the combination of real demand from underserved small businesses, a team that executes, and a culture that respects risk. As CFO, my focus will be on strengthening reporting and controls, optimizing capital and liquidity, and helping ensure that growth translates into durable cash flow and long-term shareholder value. I'm honored to step into this role at such an important stage in the Company's evolution."

About Luminar Media Group, Inc.

Luminar Media Group, Inc. (OTC:LRGR), through its subsidiaries operating under the Fortun brand (FortunCo, LLC; Fortun Advance, LLC; Fortun Funding, LLC; Fortun Online, LLC and affiliates), provides revenue-based financing solutions primarily to small and medium-sized businesses across the United States. The Company's mission is to empower underserved entrepreneurs - particularly within Latino and minority business communities - by offering accessible, transparent, and data-driven capital alternatives. Fortun's technology-enabled platform evaluates ACH activity, sales data, and other financial indicators to deliver rapid funding decisions and support sustainable growth.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's expectations with respect to the role, responsibilities, and anticipated contributions of its Chief Financial Officer; the impact of management changes on the Company's financial reporting, internal controls, strategic planning, and operational execution; and the Company's future operating performance, objectives, and growth strategies. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including assumptions regarding the Company's business plans, market conditions, regulatory environment, availability of capital, and the Company's ability to execute its strategy and attract and retain qualified personnel. These assumptions may prove to be incorrect, and there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements will be achieved. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties, including, among others: changes in general economic, financial, regulatory, or competitive conditions; risks associated with management transitions; the Company's ability to implement and maintain effective internal controls and financial reporting processes; the Company's ability to execute its business strategy; and other risks described from time to time in the Company's filings and disclosures. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

