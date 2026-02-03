Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2026) - The US Department of Energy has appointed Mark K. Lewis, a partner at Bracewell LLP, to the National Petroleum Council (NPC) for the 2026-2027 term, ending December 31, 2027.

Lewis, who serves as managing partner of Bracewell's Washington, DC office, represents oil and gas midstream companies, focusing his practice on oil and gas pipeline and related midstream, regulatory and transactional matters. He represents clients in the acquisition and disposition of pipeline companies and pipeline assets, and developers of other oil, gas and CO2 infrastructure. He advises clients on federal and state regulatory aspects of pipeline project development, and contract, tariff, rate and compliance matters.

Lewis joins approximately 200 members representing industry, academia, finance and public interest organizations. Created by President Truman in 1946 to continue industry and government cooperation that began during World War II, the Council provides advice, information and recommendations on matters related to the oil and natural gas industries. To date, the NPC has produced over 200 study reports on oil and natural gas policy.

The NPC is chaired by Ryan M. Lance, chairman and CEO of ConocoPhillips, with Mike Wirth, chairman and CEO of Chevron Corporation, serving as vice chair. Members serve without compensation as representatives of their respective sectors.

