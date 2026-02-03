Analysis by energy advisory service Montel finds Germany, France and the Netherlands all saw record levels of renewables curtailment last year, with the build out of solar in each market contributing to midday generation peaks and consequential price cannibalization.Germany, France and the Netherlands cut a cumulative 3.9 TWh of renewable energy last year, according to analysis by energy advisory service Montel Analytics. Montel's European price sensitive curtailment report covers commercial curtailment volumes across ten European markets. Germany, France and the Netherlands account for over ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...