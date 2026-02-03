Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services in water, environment, and sustainable infrastructure, announced today that United Utilities, one of the United Kingdom's largest listed water companies, selected Tetra Tech's WaterNet SaaS water network management solution to support its AMP8 leakage and demand reduction commitments. WaterNet is one of the advanced technologies in the Tetra Tech Delta solutions platform.

Under the 5-year agreement, Tetra Tech's WaterNet platform will provide a unified, data-driven approach to finding and addressing water infrastructure delivery systems leakage faster, improving overall water demand management, strengthening network resilience, and delivering clear, consistent reporting. Tetra Tech specialists also will support United Utilities with strategies to leverage WaterNet's extensive leakage reduction capabilities. WaterNet implementation is planned for the first half of 2026 and will support United Utilities to meet ambitious AMP8 targets as part of their "Every Drop Counts" campaign.

"For more than two decades, our operations in England have provided United Utilities with high-end technical support and critical infrastructure services," said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. "We look forward to continuing to use our Leading with Science approach and innovative WaterNet solution to support United Utilities in sustainably managing water demand and achieving significant improvement in water delivery efficiency across the North West of England."

