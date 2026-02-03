Enterprise-scale AI for risk has arrived, enabling organizations to quickly and natively initiate intelligent automation across the entire enterprise risk landscape

Riskonnect, a leading integrated risk management (IRM) platform, today announces the launch of its Intelligent Risk Framework, which directly embeds AI capabilities across Riskonnect's entire platform. The framework is designed to help organizations transform how they use risk intelligence to make decisions and focuses on enabling proactive risk strategies with autonomous AI agents, autogenerated insights, and real-time decision support.

As part of the launch, Riskonnect is introducing its Intelligent Risk Framework agent actions for Agentforce 360. This provides enterprise-level AI for risk, enabling organizations to natively initiate and scale intelligent automation with speed across the entire enterprise risk landscape, including risk, safety, compliance, audit, IT, and third-party risk.

"The Intelligent Risk Framework isn't a new product or single feature. It's an entirely new operating model for risk functions," said Jim Wetekamp, CEO of Riskonnect. "We've put AI at the core of the enterprise, embedding it into risk workflows. While others bolt it onto disconnected tools, Riskonnect is delivering a connected intelligence layer that enables teams to act on enterprise risk at scale. Organizations can move faster, make smarter decisions, and turn risk insight into a lasting competitive advantage."

Riskonnect's Intelligent Risk Framework is an AI-empowered approach to risk management. The framework connects risk data, organizational context, and machine intelligence into a single, adaptive system that learns from every interaction. Intelligent Risk centers on three core categories:

Guide: AI that helps users see clearly by filtering noise, highlighting risks, and recommending actions.

AI that helps users see clearly by filtering noise, highlighting risks, and recommending actions. Predict: AI that helps users anticipate what's ahead by uncovering patterns, forecasting outcomes, and showing probabilities.

AI that helps users anticipate what's ahead by uncovering patterns, forecasting outcomes, and showing probabilities. Assist: AI that helps users act faster by automating tasks, coordinating processes, and serving as a digital teammate.

Agentforce 360 is a digital labor platform for enterprises to augment teams with trusted autonomous AI agents in the flow of work. Customers can build powerful AI agents for any application, workflow, or process, and seamlessly integrate them into existing data systems, business logic, and user interfaces so they can anticipate business needs and take action.

Riskonnect creates a unique experience in that AI is embedded directly into risk and compliance and operates directly on the data, instead of replicating it, with full context across all risk domains. This enables autonomous risk monitoring, predictive exposure management, continuous control assurance, real-time executive risk intelligence, and AI-accelerated remediation workflows. Riskonnect's AI models are designed specifically for the unique characteristics of risk and claims. The AI capabilities help organizations go beyond risk detection to proactive response.

"Salesforce's leading partner ecosystem is at the forefront of the AI enterprise, where humans and AI work together to drive customer success with autonomous agents and agent actions," said Brian Landsman, CEO of AppExchange and Global Partnerships, Salesforce. "These latest innovations boost scale, efficiency, and satisfaction across a variety of use cases, while enabling agents to execute complex tasks across an organization's technology stack. We look forward to seeing our customers take full advantage of these and experience better business outcomes."

With the Intelligent Risk Framework, powered by Agentforce 360, customers gain immediate access to prebuilt risk agents based on proven best practices from thousands of organizations, while retaining full control to build agents aligned to their own operating models.

"Enterprise risk is more dynamic and complex than ever, and risk teams need AI capabilities that are specifically designed for today's realities and help them keep pace with the evolving landscape," said Chris Henrichsen, senior vice president of risk management and litigation at Discount Tire. "Riskonnect's Intelligent Risk Framework is built to help risk teams anticipate and respond to threats and guide them on what to do next so they can act faster to protect their organizations. The built-in AI has the potential to fundamentally change how teams manage enterprise risk every day."

Learn more about Riskonnect's Intelligent Risk Framework and approach to AI-enabled risk management.

Salesforce, Agentforce and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce, inc.

About Riskonnect

Riskonnect is the leading integrated risk management software solution provider. Our technology empowers organizations with the ability to anticipate, manage, and respond in real time to strategic and operational risks across the extended enterprise.

More than 2,700 customers across six continents partner with Riskonnect to gain previously unattainable insights that deliver better business outcomes. Riskonnect has more than 1,500 risk management experts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. To learn more, visit riskonnect.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260203275390/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Emma Nadeau

Corporate Ink for Riskonnect

Riskonnect@corporateink.com