Former Google and Meta executive brings decades of experience in AI, large-scale engineering, and military technology to advance Onebrief's next-generation wargaming and unified command platform.

Onebrief, the operating system for modern command, today announced that it has hired Cory Ondrejka as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Ondrejka brings to Onebrief more than 30 years of experience inventing and delivering new technologies while leading large engineering teams, including at Google and Meta.

As CTO, Ondrejka will lead Onebrief's engineering organization. He will lead the expansion of Onebrief's artificial intelligence-driven support capabilities and integrate advanced wargaming, modeling, and simulation tools through Onebrief's acquisition of Battle Road Digital. This will bring together operational planning, wargaming, and simulation within the Onebrief platform, creating a single, unified environment for military command. He will focus on making these tools intuitive and seamless, enabling teams to plan, test, and adapt at superhuman speeds.

"Over the last three decades, Cory has been involved in some of the most important shifts in modern technology," said Onebrief CEO Grant Demaree. "He understands how to turn new ideas into trusted systems. Cory has already been deeply involved in our work strengthening Onebrief's AI Assist capabilities and integrating Battle Road Digital's best-in-class simulation technologies into our platform. His leadership is critical to our efforts to strengthen and scale this platform. He is the right person to lead our technology.

"Joining Onebrief feels like a homecoming," said Ondrejka, a graduate of the United States Naval Academy. "The team is solving real problems for military planners, by incorporating AI into a platform that unites planning and wargaming in one unified system. As we integrate Battle Road into the platform, I'm looking forward to continuing the work of building technology that our nation's military leaders can trust when it matters most."

Ondrejka has held senior leadership roles across both early-stage companies and some of the world's largest technology organizations. As vice president of Google Experience, Ondrejka served as Google CEO Sundar Pichai's technical strategy advisor and led engineering teams of more than 1,500 people. His responsibilities included improving core consumer technologies and helping teams apply AI across widely used products.

Ondrejka also served as vice president of Mobile Engineering at Meta during the pivotal period when Facebook was shifting from a desktop-focused product to a mobile-first platform. As a leader at Meta during this transformation, he created the technology and product experience that enabled Meta to experience explosive growth both before and after its IPO in 2012.

Previously, Ondrejka served as CTO of SmartNews, where he led global engineering teams and drove the adoption of artificial intelligence and large language model technologies to improve content discovery, ranking, and system reliability at scale. Earlier, he was the co-creator and CTO of Second Life, the pioneering virtual world developed at Linden Lab and named one of Time magazine's "Best Inventions" of 2002, which helped shape early thinking around shared digital spaces and online communities.

About Onebrief

Onebrief is an AI-powered platform that enables commands to optimize workflows and transform operations. Designed for the military, this foundational system enables the military to generate superhuman outputs: brilliant decisions, split-second coordination, and distributed collaboration. Learn more at onebrief.com.

