Practical AI capabilities throughout Honey support better recruitment decisions for sponsors, CROs and partners while saving time for research sites.

Trialbee, a global leader in technology-driven patient recruitment, today announced the initial release of AI-powered capabilities across its Honey Platform. The release is a key milestone in Trialbee's 2026 Intelligent Recruitment roadmap, reflecting the company's long-standing mission to reinvent the global patient recruitment ecosystem through innovation.

With this release, Trialbee meaningfully embeds AI features into the Honey Platform-turning real-world recruitment data into actionable intelligence that helps teams identify risks earlier, reduce administrative burden, and keep recruitment on track. The initial suite of capabilities is highlighted by AI-generated Candidate Summaries which bring key eligibility information to the forefront and significantly reduce the time research sites spend reviewing referred patients' history and data for faster processing.

"Trialbee's focus has always been centered on using innovative technology to improve outcomes in global patient recruitment." said Matt Walz, CEO of Trialbee. "With our Intelligent Recruitment roadmap we are embedding the use of AI-powered capabilities throughout our service and technology offerings, furthering our mission of innovating the way sponsors, CROs, partners and sites work together to find, screen, and enroll patients for their global clinical trials."

Intelligent Recruitment Capabilities in Newest Release of Honey

Honey's AI-powered capabilities are designed to support real-world recruitment execution, including:

AI-Generated Candidate Summaries that save sites time and increase productivity by consolidating assessments, nurse notes, activity logs, and profile data into a single, actionable snapshot.

that save sites time and increase productivity by consolidating assessments, nurse notes, activity logs, and profile data into a single, actionable snapshot. Duplicate Patient and Spam Detection to protect data integrity and reduce unnecessary workload and cost.

to protect data integrity and reduce unnecessary workload and cost. Automatic Masking of Potential PII in free-text entries to strengthen privacy and reduce compliance risk without disrupting workflows.

in free-text entries to strengthen privacy and reduce compliance risk without disrupting workflows. Intelligent AI Chatbot that enables Trialbee teams to analyze large volumes of recruitment data, identify emerging risks, and optimize strategies across complex, multi-site trials.

that enables Trialbee teams to analyze large volumes of recruitment data, identify emerging risks, and optimize strategies across complex, multi-site trials. Patient Access Optimization that flags potential mismatches such as native language or contact time zones, improving site-patient connections and increasing the likelihood that qualified candidates progress.

Together, these capabilities reinforce Honey as a single source of truth for recruitment, enabling earlier insight, reduced administration, and more predictable global execution.

About Trialbee

Trialbee is revolutionizing the patient recruitment ecosystem with technology, people, and passion. The company's vendor-agnostic Honey Platform is a SaaS Patient Recruitment Platform that centralizes and standardizes all recruitment activities from every source, channel, and partner from interest through enrollment providing unprecedented transparency and actionable insights for real-time patient tracking, higher-quality referrals that reduce site burden, and robust ROI reporting. Honey is surrounded by a team of Global Recruitment experts who meet patients where they are in their journey with data-driven modeling based on consumer behavior and other real-world data, hyper-targeted digital outreach, thoughtfully designed site and patient materials, two-step pre-qualification, and meaningful Omnichannel partners focused on meeting patients where they are in the treatment journey. To take control of patient recruitment for your next study, visit trialbee.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

