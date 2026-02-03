The Zero-Impact Cloud Security leader advances its AI-native security platform, expands channel and technology alliances, and reports strong sales growth and market momentum heading into 2026

Mitiga, the leader in zero-impact cloud detection and response (CDR), today announced significant momentum across its product portfolio, partner ecosystem, and business operations as the company continues its rapid growth. With major AI-native CDR platform advances, expanded channel and technology alliances, and strong customer growth in 2025, Mitiga is poised to define the AI detection and response (AIDR) market in 2026.

Highlights include:

Accelerated R&D and market expansion investments following Series B funding led by SYN Ventures

Doubled our workforce and expanded the executive leadership team, including CEO, CFO, CMO, Field CISO, and VP of Sales additions

Launched a 25-member CISO advisory board

Achieved 234% year-over-year sales growth

Named one of CRN's 10 Hottest Cybersecurity Startups

Powered by AI, Mitiga's Zero-Impact Breach Prevention Platform connects cloud, SaaS, AI, and identity into a single forensic system that delivers real-time detection, investigation, and containment stopping attacks that bypass traditional, posture-based security controls and preventing breach impact.

Advancing the AI-Native CDR Platform

Mitiga continues to evolve its Cloud Detection and Response platform, delivering always-on defense and real-time breach prevention across cloud, SaaS, AI, and identity environments. Unlike CNAPPs and CSPMs focused on misconfigurations, Mitiga detects real-time threats, anomalies, and behavior-based indicators of attack, enabling security teams to proactively identify and stop threats before they become damaging breaches.

A key 2025 milestone included continued enhancements to Mitiga Helios AIDR, designed to defend with AI for cloud detection and response, defend from AI-scaled speed attacks and defend your AI infrastructure. Fueled by Mitiga's Cloud Security Data Lake, Helios AIDR combines advanced AI engines for real-time threat analysis with end-to-end automation for triage, response, and threat intelligence across cloud and SaaS environments.

Additional platform enhancements include:

AI Insights from Helios AIDR mimics real-world analysts to cut through the noise with augmented alerts, automated severity adjustments, and accelerated triage that deliver 90% faster detection and response, 67% faster alert closure, and a 70% reduction in Mean Time to Respond (MTTR).

mimics real-world analysts to cut through the noise with augmented alerts, automated severity adjustments, and accelerated triage that deliver 90% faster detection and response, 67% faster alert closure, and a 70% reduction in Mean Time to Respond (MTTR). Non-Human Identity Protection - includes machine and service accounts.

- includes machine and service accounts. AI-Powered Response Actions provides automated, prescriptive, and actionable remediation actions that can also be integrated with leading Agentic SOC and SOAR solutions.

provides automated, prescriptive, and actionable remediation actions that can also be integrated with leading Agentic SOC and SOAR solutions. Helios AIDR for Protection of AI Services - makes AI infrastructure and SaaS service observable and defensible across your cloud and SaaS estate while tracking AI agents to identify rogue or compromised agents and malicious activity.

- makes AI infrastructure and SaaS service observable and defensible across your cloud and SaaS estate while tracking AI agents to identify rogue or compromised agents and malicious activity. Real-Time Incident View significantly reduces investigation time by detecting and surfacing the entire attack path across all involved platforms. This holistic view allows users to instantly understand the attack's origin, intention, and impact.

Mitiga's Cloud Security Data Lake serves as the backbone of both the CDR platform and the Helios AIDR solution. Recognizing that AI is only as smart as the data it utilizes, the full-fidelity data lake goes beyond storing raw logs by continuously processing, enriching, normalizing, and contextualizing cloud data to create multiple layers of forensic and investigation insights. This empowers Helios AIDR with optimal information to proactively investigate active threats across cloud, SaaS, AI, and identity layers.

Launched Channel and Technology Alliances

In support of market demand, Mitiga expanded its channel program and strengthened its ecosystem of technology alliances, including technical integrations with market leaders such as Torq, Cyera, CrowdStrike, Orca, and others.

The company had many customer wins across its channel resellers and technology partners.

Company Growth and Market Validation

Mitiga's momentum is reflected in strong business performance and market recognition. In addition to its success in 2025, Mitiga is forecasting strong growth in the year ahead, including:

Triple digit ARR growth

Exceptional SaaS performance metrics around customer retention and expansion

100% Channel for all transactions

The company has honed its market positioning around a core reality of modern security which states that while attacks are inevitable, full-scale breaches that result in financial, operational, and reputational impact are not. Its AI-native Zero-Impact Breach Prevention rebrand marks a shift away from the industry's empty promise of "zero breach" toward an outcome organizations can actually control with the deployment of Mitiga: zero impact. By enabling security teams to stop attackers in real time and undo harm before it matters, Mitiga ensures incidents don't become headlines.

Introducing Mitiga Labs

Mitiga also launched Mitiga Labs, its research division focused on analyzing real-world attacks on cloud, SaaS, AI, and identity systems. Mitiga Labs publishes frequent research, threat analysis, and guidance that directly informs Mitiga's platform and customers by helping security teams reduce the impact of modern attacks.

As part of these efforts, Mitiga Labs published its 2025 Year in Cloud Security report, curating key research and observations from throughout 2025, highlighting the cloud and SaaS attack patterns that mattered most and the shifts that security leaders should prepare for in 2026. The ebook reflects firsthand observations from active investigations and outlines how attackers are adapting as AI adoption accelerates.

Mitiga Labs recently hosted a 30-minute research webcast for CISOs and cybersecurity professionals, sharing additional insights and outlining key priorities for CISOs in the year ahead. The session is available for viewing on-demand here.

Looking Ahead

"Our momentum reflects a fundamental shift in how organizations are approaching end-to-end cloud security," said Charlie Thomas, CEO of Mitiga. "Teams realize that posture-based security has failed in today's cloud and AI-driven environments. Mitiga was created and engineered for this moment giving security teams the visibility, intelligence, and automation they need to stop attackers in real time and prevent breaches from becoming business-impacting events. We're scaling that vision through continued AI innovation, a growing partner ecosystem, and strong customer demand."

For more information, visit www.mitiga.io.

About Mitiga

Mitiga takes cyber resilience from idea to reality by providing a critical safety net for cyber defenders operating across today's expanding cloud and AI attack surface. Built for the reality that attacks are inevitable, Mitiga's Zero-Impact cloud detection and response (CDR) platform ensures cyberattacks cause no business impact, giving security teams real-time visibility, control, and breach prevention when it matters most.

As threats move across SaaS, identities, AI infrastructure, and cloud services, Mitiga tracks activity as it happens, identifies anomalous behavior, and decodes attacks into clear timelines so teams can stop active threats before they become headlines. In a world where attackers no longer break in but log in, Mitiga empowers organizations to stay in control. Let them come.

