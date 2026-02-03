Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.02.2026
Gold dreht wieder auf: Goldpreis-Comeback - und diese Bohrung liefert 307 Meter "Gold-System"
03.02.2026 15:06 Uhr
Slingshot Biosciences Announces Rapid Expansion into the United Kingdom and European Union Markets

Life sciences innovator and leader in precision-engineered synthetic cell mimic technology expands its UK/EU operations to accelerate cell and gene therapy and pharmaceutical development

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Slingshot Biosciences, the pioneer of synthetic cell mimic technology for flow cytometry controls, today announced its further expansion into the United Kingdom and European Union markets. This investment provides the product innovators in the region with broader access and faster adoption of Slingshot's reproducible, premium-quality biomarker controls in their cell-based assay development programs. The company's aggressive growth continues, driven by the broad adoption of its cell-mimic technology by hundreds of pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, contract research organizations (CROs), clinical diagnostics laboratories, and academic medical centers worldwide.

Slingshot Biosciences

"The United Kingdom and European Union represent one of the world's most dynamic and innovative life sciences markets," said Glenn Bilawsky, Chief Executive Officer of Slingshot Biosciences. "...these regions are home to top-tier research institutions, leading cell therapy companies, and global pharmaceutical firms that share our dedication to advancing scientific rigor and reproducibility. We're excited about the rapid adoption of our technology in these markets and are expanding our commitment to researchers and manufacturers in their mission to develop life-saving therapies faster and more reliably."

Slingshot Biosciences' proprietary platform delivers precision-engineered synthetic cell mimics that eliminate the variability, fragility, and operational inefficiency inherent in traditional biological controls. Lot-to-lot consistency achieves coefficients of variation as low as 0.1%. Researchers have long sought access to mass-produced cell mimics that contain rare biomarkers and are stable over the long term for the development of targeted therapies. The company's synthetic cell-mimic controls enable researchers to achieve reproducible results across multiple sites and instruments, a critical requirement for clinical trials, cell therapy manufacturing, and rapid, successful regulatory submissions.

About Slingshot Biosciences

Slingshot Biosciences is transforming cell-based assay quality and reliability by providing precise, reproducible synthetic controls that enable faster scientific breakthroughs and positive patient impact. The company's patented platform combines advanced polymer chemistry with semiconductor manufacturing precision to create synthetic cell mimics that deliver unmatched reproducibility, long-term stability, and significant cost savings compared to traditional biological controls. Slingshot Biosciences serves customers in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, clinical diagnostics, and academic research worldwide. For more information, visit www.slingshotbio.com.

Media Contact:
Slingshot Biosciences
josh.haydon@slingshotbio.com
www.slingshotbio.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2875714/SLINGSHOT_BIOSCIENCES__Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/slingshot-biosciences-announces-rapid-expansion-into-the-united-kingdom-and-european-union-markets-302677674.html

