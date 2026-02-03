FloQast Launches "How to Prevent an MLB Lockout": An 8-Part Series Exposing the Financial Reality Behind Major League Baseball's Looming Labor Woes

The series dissects the $12 billion industry's accounting loopholes, revenue inequality, and the "mathematically impossible" salary cap ahead of the next CBA negotiation

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FloQast , the Accounting Transformation Platform created by accountants for accountants, today announced the launch of The 2027 Lockout, a new 8-part original video series exploring the complex financial systems that threaten to derail Major League Baseball. Hosted by FloQast co-founder and CEO Mike Whitmire, CPA (inactive, FCA ), the series provides a breakdown of MLB's economics to educate fans and stakeholders before the current Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) expires.

While FloQast is best known for automating accounting operations for over 3,500 global organizations, including franchises across major professional sports leagues, this series marks a new approach to financial storytelling. Drawing on Whitmire's unique perspective as a former auditor, accountant, and current CEO of an accounting SaaS company, How to Prevent an MLB Lockout moves beyond box scores to analyze the ledger entries that actually dictate the future of the sport.

"As an accountant and a baseball fan, I look at the league's financial structure and see a crisis that is completely solvable, yet seems headed toward a lockout," said Mike Whitmire, CEO of FloQast. "We typically help accounting teams close their books faster, but for this series, we wanted to open the books on baseball. From the $335 million loopholes exploited by big-market teams to the hidden impact of gambling revenue, we are showing the math that proves why the current system is broken, and proposing a specific roadmap to fix it."

Moving beyond the field, the series dissects the accounting loopholes and massive revenue disparities -- from "hidden" regional sports network (RSN) profits to the undefined impact of the $100 billion gambling industry -- that make a future work stoppage appear inevitable. Whitmire uses actual available financial data to demonstrate why a salary cap is mathematically impossible under the current system, revealing a broken economic structure that disadvantages both fans and players.

The investigation culminates in a solution-oriented finale titled "The Final Proposal," presenting a comprehensive 10-point plan designed to prevent a 2027 lockout. Combining forensic accounting with player perspectives, the series outlines a roadmap for "MLB Frontier," a proposed entity to centralize media rights and modernize revenue sharing.

The first episode will be released on YouTube and Spotify at 10 a.m. PST.

FloQast's Accounting Transformation Platform allows accountants to automate accounting and audit workflows with auditable AI. Trusted by more than 3,500 global accounting teams - including Lululemon, Chipotle, and Shopify - FloQast enhances the way accounting teams work, enabling customers to automate close management, account reconciliations, accounting operations, and compliance activities.

