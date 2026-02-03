Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.02.2026
Gold dreht wieder auf: Goldpreis-Comeback - und diese Bohrung liefert 307 Meter "Gold-System"
WKN: 875207 | ISIN: US8358981079
PR Newswire
03.02.2026 15:12 Uhr
Greece Sotheby's International Realty: New International Distinction for Greece Sotheby's International Realty at the International Property Awards 2025-2026

Greece Sotheby's International Realty secures the prestigious International Property Award for Best Real Estate Website 2025-2026, building on three significant national awards from the European Property Awards.

ATHENS, Greece, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greece Sotheby's International Realty has received yet another major international accolade, winning the International Property Award for Best Real Estate Website 2025-2026, at the recent International Property Awards ceremony held in London this past January.

Representatives of Greece Sotheby's International Realty at the International Property Awards 2025-2026.

This new recognition follows and further reinforces the company's success at the European Property Awards 2025-2026, where Greece Sotheby's International Realty was honored with three significant national awards for Greece:

  • Best Real Estate Agency Website
  • Best Real Estate Agency Marketing
  • Best Real Estate Agency Single Office

The European Property Awards form part of the International Property Awards, the world's leading property awards institution, which for more than three decades has celebrated excellence across the real estate, architecture, and property development sectors. The awards evaluate entries from over 80 countries through a rigorous judging process carried out by an independent panel of industry experts, recognizing outstanding quality, innovation, design, and marketing strategies on a global level.

Since 2016, Greece Sotheby's International Realty has held a leading position in the Greek luxury residential market, with an exceptional portfolio of properties and landmark sales in the country's most prestigious destinations. This latest international distinction confirms the company's consistent strategic focus on innovation, digital excellence, and strengthening the global profile of Greek luxury real estate.

In a statement, Mr. Savvas Savvaidis, President and CEO of Greece Sotheby's International Realty, commented:

"This international recognition is an important affirmation of our long-term investment in quality, content, and digital experience. Our website serves as a key storytelling platform for Greek luxury real estate to a global audience, and we are especially proud to see this approach distinguished at an international level."

Greece Sotheby's International Realty is the leading luxury real estate agency in Greece, specializing in the promotion and sale of high-end residences across the Greek islands and select mainland destinations. With more than two decades of expertise, and leveraging the strength of the global Sotheby's International Realty brand, the company offers exceptional homes to exceptional people around the world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2875939/Greece_Sothebys_International_Realty.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2875938/Greece_Sothebys_International_Realty_Logo.jpg

Greece Sotheby's International Realty Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-international-distinction-for-greece-sothebys-international-realty-at-the-international-property-awards-2025-2026-302677719.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
