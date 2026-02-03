Airportica SRL: New Binghatti Aerocity Airport

Romania's Binghatti Aerocity airport advances with global partnerships, €2.5 billion investment, and strong government support to boost regional connectivity and relieve aviation capacity challenges.

MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESS Newswire / February 3, 2026 / In a landmark step for Romania's aviation sector, the new international "THE BINGHATTI AEROCITY" airport in the southern metropolitan area of Bucharest is advancing with strong government backing and international collaboration, including design input from leading UK firm Scott Brownrigg.

The project aims to relieve the growing capacity constraints at Henri Coanda International Airport (Otopeni) and transform connectivity and economic growth across Romania and Eastern Europe. Developed through a joint venture between Jetstream and Property Sud Invest, the airport will be built in three phases. The first phase will provide an initial capacity of 12 to 15 million passengers and 100,000 tonnes of cargo annually. On completion, capacity will exceed 40 million passengers and 500,000 tonnes of cargo per year. More than 2,000 hectares of land have already been secured, with an additional 35 hectares for a port facility, and no significant objections raised by landowners.

The development has received full support from local authorities, including Giurgiu County Council, Bucharest General Municipality, and Sector 4 Municipality. Unlike Otopeni, which has seen no major expansion since 2008 and is operating beyond its design limits, The Binghatti Aerocity is positioned as a strategic solution to Romania's aviation bottlenecks and as a driver of regional growth.

Investment has already surpassed €150 million, with a total of €2.5 billion projected to bring the vision to completion. Airlines including Wizz Air, Ryanair and Turkish Airlines, as well as international carriers such as Indigo and Scoot, have expressed strong interest in operating from the new facility.

Dorin Catana, Project Director, said: "The masterplan for The Binghatti Aerocity has been fully completed by two globally renowned firms: Surbana Jurong from Singapore and Scott Brownrigg from the United Kingdom. This collaboration underscores the project's high standards and international credibility. The initiative has received full endorsement from the Romanian Government and is officially integrated into the country's Strategic Development Plan and supported across political lines. Multiple announcements from the Mayor of Sector 4-the Bucharest district nearest to the site-have already highlighted the project's momentum."

Critical transport links are also being prioritised. The southern Bucharest Ring Road will be connected directly to the airport, while a new monorail, spearheaded by the Mayor of Sector 4, will provide links to central Bucharest. The adjacent main railway line is being modernised, supported by upgrades to a nearby station.

International stature is being reinforced through key partners such as Wall Street Capital Partners and Surbana Jurong. Douglas C. Anderson of Wall Street Capital Partners said: "This is more than an airport; it's a gateway to Romania's future prosperity. With the expertise of UK-based Scott Brownrigg in our masterplan, we're ensuring world-class design that will position Bucharest as a premier European hub."

The Binghatti Aerocity highlights how international partnerships can deliver infrastructure that not only addresses urgent capacity needs but also positions Romania as a rising hub in EuInvestment has already surpassed €150 million, with a total of €2.5 billion projected to bring the vision to completion. Airlines including Wizz Air, Ryanair and Turkish Airlines, as well as international carriers such as Indigo and Scoot, have expressed strong interest in operating from the new facility.

Dorin Catana, Project Director, said: "The masterplan for The Binghatti Aerocity has been fully completed by two globally renowned firms: Surbana Jurong from Singapore and Scott Brownrigg from the United Kingdom. This collaboration underscores the project's high standards and international credibility. The initiative has received full endorsement from the Romanian Government and is officially integrated into the country's Strategic Development Plan and supported across political lines. Multiple announcements from the Mayor of Sector 4-the Bucharest district nearest to the site-have already highlighted the project's momentum."

Critical transport links are also being prioritised. The southern Bucharest Ring Road will be connected directly to the airport, while a new monorail, spearheaded by the Mayor of Sector 4, will provide links to central Bucharest. The adjacent main railway line is being modernised, supported by upgrades to a nearby station.

International stature is being reinforced through key partners such as Wall Street Capital Partners and Surbana Jurong. Douglas C. Anderson of Wall Street Capital Partners said: "This is more than an airport; it's a gateway to Romania's future prosperity. With the expertise of UK-based Scott Brownrigg in our masterplan, we're ensuring world-class design that will position Bucharest as a premier European hub."

The Binghatti Aerocity highlights how international partnerships can deliver infrastructure that not only addresses urgent capacity needs but also positions Romania as a rising hub in European aviation.

CONTACT:

Dorin Catana, project manager

+40730230230

SOURCE: Airportica SRL

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-binghatti-aerocity-airport-1132262