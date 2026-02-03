Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2026) - Greenleaf Book Group announces the publication of Coming Alive on the Ride, a Korean-American entrepreneur whose journey from immigrant outsider, to Silicon Valley pioneer, and ultimately to solo motorcycle adventurer redefines what success can look like in life's second act. Best known as the founder and CEO of mySimon.com, Yang has spent decades navigating boardrooms, high-stake decisions, and the relentless pressure of building companies. By his early sixties, he chose a radically different proving ground on the open road.

"With honesty and grace, Michael Yang weaves together stories of motorcycle roads, immigrant challenges, and Korean heritage into a powerful meditation on resilience and renewal. Coming Alive on the Ride is more than a memoir-it's an invitation to rediscover the adventure within our own lives, and a reminder that our deepest growth often comes from embracing uncertainty. Michael's sweeping journey across continents and through identity stayed with me long after I finished."

-Yul Kwon, VP at Google and winner of Survivor: Cook Islands

Coming Alive on the Ride chronicles more than 40,000 miles of solo motorcycle travel across North America and beyond. As the miles pass beneath two wheels, Yang reflects on ambition, identity, faith, and the quiet cost of conventional success. Interwoven throughout the narrative is Yang's Korean heritage and immigrant story. Born and raised in a postwar Korea before immigrating to the United States at fourteen, Yang explores how early experiences of displacement, perseverance, and cultural duality shaped not only his entrepreneurial drive but also his yearning for meaning beyond achievement. The road becomes a space to reconcile who he was taught to be with who is becoming.

At the moment when burnout, reinvention, and purpose-driven living dominate culture, Coming Alive on the Ride offers a resonant guide for high-pressure professionals asking what comes next. Pick up your copy of Coming Alive on the Ride and stay updated on Michael's endeavors by visiting www.michaelyang.com.

Michael Yang is an entrepreneur, investor, and adventurer based in Los Angeles, California. He was born in Seoul, Korea, and moved to San Jose, California, when he was fourteen years old. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering and computer science and a master's degree in business administration from UC Berkeley, and with a master's degree in computer science from Columbia University. He is the founder of mySimon.com, which was successfully acquired by CNET. Michael holds a fourth-degree black belt in Taekwondo. He and his wife, Sunny, have four children and a Maltipoo dog.

Coming Alive on the Ride is available for pre-order.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9458/282418_c1d19e52d42eb8a0_001full.jpg

# # #

More about Greenleaf Book Group

Greenleaf Book Group is a publisher and distributor best known for its innovative business model, distribution power, and award-winning designs. Named one of the fastest-growing companies in the United States by Inc. Magazine, Greenleaf has represented more than 3,800 titles, including more than 55 New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and USA Today bestsellers. Learn more at www.greenleafbookgroup.com.

