Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold dreht wieder auf: Goldpreis-Comeback - und diese Bohrung liefert 307 Meter "Gold-System"
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
03.02.2026 15:26 Uhr
185 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AbsenceSoft Names Chris Murphy Chief Executive Officer

Proven Software Leader Takes Helm to Accelerate Innovation and Scale

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / February 3, 2026 / AbsenceSoft, a leading employee leave management and accommodations platform, today announced that Chris Murphy has been named Chief Executive Officer.

"As AbsenceSoft enters its next phase of growth, Chris is the right leader to guide the company forward," said Seth Turner, Founder and Senior Advisor at AbsenceSoft. "His proven ability to scale software companies, combined with his genuine commitment to our mission, gives me tremendous confidence in our future."

Murphy is a seasoned software executive with over 25 years of global experience scaling high-growth SaaS companies. He previously served as Chief Revenue Officer of BlackLine, where he led the go-to-market team through more than 6x revenue growth in four years and helped lead the company through a successful IPO. Prior to that, he spent more than a decade at Infor, where he led the global financial solutions group and played a key role as the company grew to become the third-largest enterprise application software company. Murphy also brings extensive board experience, serving as an Operating Partner at Luminate Capital Partners.

"I'm excited to lead AbsenceSoft during this pivotal time," said Chris Murphy. "We have exceptional talent, a differentiated product, and we are in a unique position to expand our market leadership in multiple ways. Our intelligence-first approach to leave management and accommodations positions us to deliver unmatched value to customers navigating increasingly complex compliance requirements. I look forward to working with our team to accelerate innovation and growth."

"Chris has proven to be the right leader for AbsenceSoft's next stage of growth," said Hollie Haynes, Founder and Managing Partner at Luminate Capital Partners, AbsenceSoft's majority shareholder. "The company has a huge market opportunity. We wanted a leader who is a builder and category definer. His operational expertise, deep understanding of the business, and clear vision for capturing our market opportunity made this a straightforward decision. Chris is uniquely positioned to accelerate our growth while maintaining our commitment to customer success and product innovation."

Under Murphy's leadership, AbsenceSoft plans to make significant investments in AI-powered capabilities and product development to elevate the employee leave experience. The company is accelerating growth across employers of all sizes, state and local governments (SLED), Third Party Administrators (TPAs), and Professional Employee Organizations (PEOs) as organizations increasingly seek intelligent automation to manage complex leave programs and ensure compliance. Chris will also continue to serve as an Operating Partner for Luminate Capital Partners and as a Board Member for Thought Industries, Axonify, and Ease.io.

About AbsenceSoft

AbsenceSoft is a leading provider of leave and accommodations management SaaS solutions. We deliver scalable, easy-to-use, and configurable software to easily and efficiently manage 200+ statutory policies like FMLA, ADA, and PWFA. Our software streamlines and automates leave and accommodations processes, ensuring compliance with federal and state regulations while elevating the employee experience. Built by leave professionals, for leave professionals, AbsenceSoft is trusted by employers across industries, Third Party Administrators (TPAs), and Professional Employee Organizations (PEOs) to manage over seven million lives. We are widely recognized for our top-tier customer service and robust customer community engagement. Learn more at absencesoft.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Escalate PR for AbsenceSoft
AbsenceSoft@EscalatePR.com

SOURCE: AbsenceSoft



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/absencesoft-names-chris-murphy-chief-executive-officer-1132618

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.