AbsenceSoft Names Chris Murphy Chief Executive Officer

Proven Software Leader Takes Helm to Accelerate Innovation and Scale

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / February 3, 2026 / AbsenceSoft , a leading employee leave management and accommodations platform, today announced that Chris Murphy has been named Chief Executive Officer.

"As AbsenceSoft enters its next phase of growth, Chris is the right leader to guide the company forward," said Seth Turner, Founder and Senior Advisor at AbsenceSoft. "His proven ability to scale software companies, combined with his genuine commitment to our mission, gives me tremendous confidence in our future."

Murphy is a seasoned software executive with over 25 years of global experience scaling high-growth SaaS companies. He previously served as Chief Revenue Officer of BlackLine, where he led the go-to-market team through more than 6x revenue growth in four years and helped lead the company through a successful IPO. Prior to that, he spent more than a decade at Infor, where he led the global financial solutions group and played a key role as the company grew to become the third-largest enterprise application software company. Murphy also brings extensive board experience, serving as an Operating Partner at Luminate Capital Partners.

"I'm excited to lead AbsenceSoft during this pivotal time," said Chris Murphy. "We have exceptional talent, a differentiated product, and we are in a unique position to expand our market leadership in multiple ways. Our intelligence-first approach to leave management and accommodations positions us to deliver unmatched value to customers navigating increasingly complex compliance requirements. I look forward to working with our team to accelerate innovation and growth."

"Chris has proven to be the right leader for AbsenceSoft's next stage of growth," said Hollie Haynes, Founder and Managing Partner at Luminate Capital Partners, AbsenceSoft's majority shareholder. "The company has a huge market opportunity. We wanted a leader who is a builder and category definer. His operational expertise, deep understanding of the business, and clear vision for capturing our market opportunity made this a straightforward decision. Chris is uniquely positioned to accelerate our growth while maintaining our commitment to customer success and product innovation."

Under Murphy's leadership, AbsenceSoft plans to make significant investments in AI-powered capabilities and product development to elevate the employee leave experience. The company is accelerating growth across employers of all sizes, state and local governments (SLED), Third Party Administrators (TPAs), and Professional Employee Organizations (PEOs) as organizations increasingly seek intelligent automation to manage complex leave programs and ensure compliance. Chris will also continue to serve as an Operating Partner for Luminate Capital Partners and as a Board Member for Thought Industries, Axonify, and Ease.io.

About AbsenceSoft

AbsenceSoft is a leading provider of leave and accommodations management SaaS solutions. We deliver scalable, easy-to-use, and configurable software to easily and efficiently manage 200+ statutory policies like FMLA, ADA, and PWFA. Our software streamlines and automates leave and accommodations processes, ensuring compliance with federal and state regulations while elevating the employee experience. Built by leave professionals, for leave professionals, AbsenceSoft is trusted by employers across industries, Third Party Administrators (TPAs), and Professional Employee Organizations (PEOs) to manage over seven million lives. We are widely recognized for our top-tier customer service and robust customer community engagement. Learn more at absencesoft.com or follow the company on LinkedIn .

