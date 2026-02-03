Clutch Holdings LLC: Clutch and GoTab Partner to Deliver Seamless Guest Engagement Across Hospitality Brands

AMBLER, PA / ACCESS Newswire / February 3, 2026 / Clutch, a leading provider of customer marketing technology, has announced a strategic partnership with GoTab, an entertainment commerce platform redefining the point-of-sale experience. This collaboration enables hospitality brands to unify guest interactions across the transaction and engagement layers, delivering unprecedented personalization, convenience, and insight across every touchpoint.



The Clutch + GoTab integration links every customer transaction-whether it's a mobile order, a QR-code tab, or an in-venue payment-to a centralized Clutch customer profile. This seamless identity framework allows for real-time loyalty rewards, omni-channel offer redemption, and automated marketing journeys. Operators benefit from a connected ecosystem where every brand interaction is recognized, measured, and enhanced - leading to smarter engagement and measurable revenue impact.



"This partnership bridges the gap between how guests pay and how they engage," said Joe Pino, SVP of Strategy at Clutch. "We're giving operators a unified lens to recognize, reward, and retain customers across every channel and concept."



One standout example is The Fifty/50 Group, a Chicago-based hospitality group operating over a dozen unique concepts. Since implementing the integrated Clutch and GoTab solution, they've experienced transformative results: a 67% increase in loyalty membership, a 764% rise in activations, and more than $5.7 million in loyalty-attributed revenue. Now, over 20% of their total transactions are tied to identified loyalty members.



"Our ability to recognize guests across brands and deliver consistent experiences both online and in-person has changed the game," said Scott Weiner, Group Co-Founder at The Fifty/50 Group. "We're operating smarter and we're creating meaningful, repeatable moments that drive loyalty and lifetime value."

Clutch's platform includes modules for customer data, loyalty management, stored value, offer orchestration, and personalized marketing via email and SMS-all of which now sync effortlessly with GoTab's commerce engine utilizing the GoTab Loyalty API engine. From enterprise-wide dashboards to concept-level customization, the partnership gives operators unmatched agility in designing and managing loyalty programs across multiple brands.

"Hospitality is evolving fast. Operators need flexible tools that align marketing and operations without creating friction," said Andrew Morgan, Vice President of Customer Success at GoTab. "Our integration with Clutch empowers brands to scale intelligent engagement without sacrificing the speed and simplicity their guests expect."

Looking ahead, the partnership will continue to evolve with advanced AI segmentation, expanded stored value capabilities, and deeper reporting to help operators unlock richer insights and ROI across every interaction.

About Clutch

Clutch is a leading customer marketing platform that helps brands unify their customer data, drive intelligent engagement, and increase customer lifetime value. With solutions across loyalty, stored value, offers, and marketing automation, Clutch empowers brands to deliver individualized experiences at scale. Learn more at www.clutch.com.

About GoTab

GoTab is the Entertainment Commerce Platform built to power high-volume hospitality and experiential venues. From full-service restaurants and breweries to entertainment concepts like pickleball clubs, cinemas, and food halls, GoTab helps venues improve service, drive revenue, and deliver frictionless guest journeys through flexible ordering, payments, and partner integrations. Learn more at https://gotab.com.

Contact Information

Brett Renken

brett.renken@clutch.com

SOURCE: Clutch Holdings LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/clutch-and-gotab-partner-to-deliver-seamless-guest-engagement-acr-1132260