HOPES Community Action Partnership/PSEG Foundation Helps the Community With Food Drives and Skill Development

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 3, 2026 / Across neighborhoods in Hudson, Union and Somerset counties, HOPES Community Action Partnership, Incorporated empowers families to grow their financial skills, pursue learning opportunities and prioritize their health.

And with support from the PSEG Foundation, HOPES is also addressing Food Insecurity through its Food Drive Program, providing families with whole, nutrient-rich foods that support balanced, healthy meals. This effort is about more than filling plates - it's about helping families build lasting habits and strengthening communities across our state.

We're honored to support HOPES Community Action Partnership as they empower families in New Jersey. Read more about our partnership, on Energize!

