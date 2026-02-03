St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2026) - Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") reports on Phase 1 drilling at the Seagull Critical Minerals Project (the "Project"), located approximately 80 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay, Ontario. Drilling is being carried out by Rift Minerals Inc. ("Rift"), as operator, pursuant to the option agreement announced on October 9, 2025, under which Anteros may earn up to a 49% interest in the Project.

Drill hole RM26-01 reached a depth of approximately 1,230 metres before drilling operations were discontinued on February 2, 2026 due to downhole conditions that prevented further advancement. Following technical assessment by the project operator, the decision was made to abandon the hole.

As previously reported on January 21, 2026, RM26-01 intersected localized zones of orthomagmatic sulphide mineralization within the basal cumulate sequence between approximately 588.5 metres and 607.5 metres depth, above the Archean basement contact. These mineralized intervals have been logged and selected for sampling and will be submitted for platinum, palladium, nickel, and copper analysis. Analytical results will be reported when available.

As previously reported on January 23, 2026, a pressurized gas occurrence was encountered at approximately 877 metres depth within a narrow fault zone characterized by bleached rock and clay gouge in otherwise competent metasedimentary rocks, approximately 100 metres from gas occurrences reported in historical drill hole WM01-08. The nature, composition, volume, and significance of the gas have not yet been determined.

Due to the abandonment of the hole and the resulting loss of access to the gas-bearing interval, no further gas sampling or monitoring is planned from RM26-01. Evaluation of the gas occurrence will therefore be limited to observations and data collected prior to abandonment. Selected fault gouge material associated with the gas occurrence has been retained for potential laboratory analysis, subject to suitability of the material.

"While drilling in RM26-01 was discontinued earlier than planned due to downhole conditions, the program successfully achieved its primary geological objectives and delivered valuable new insight into the Seagull Critical Minerals system," said Trumbull Fisher, CEO of Anteros Metals. "The hole confirmed sulphide mineralization within the basal cumulate sequence and provided important geological and structural information consistent with our exploration model. In addition, the identification of a localized gas occurrence adds a useful data point to our evolving geological understanding. These results will help guide future exploration planning at Seagull."

The Company will provide further updates as analytical results become available, which will inform ongoing evaluation of next steps for the Seagull Critical Minerals Project.

ABOUT THE SEAGULL PROJECT

The Project is located approximately 80 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay, Ontario, and covers the interpreted mafic-ultramafic Seagull Intrusion within the Nipigon Basin. Historical exploration between 1998 and 2012 included airborne geophysical surveys and approximately 20,000 metres of diamond drilling, which reported disseminated to semi-massive sulphide mineralization containing nickel, copper, and platinum-group elements along parts of the intrusion's basal contact. These results are historical in nature and have not been independently verified by Anteros.

In 2024, Rift completed an Ambient Noise Tomography ("ANT") survey to refine the internal geometry of the Seagull Intrusion and to identify subsurface velocity contrasts interpreted to reflect lithological and alteration variations. These interpretations remain unverified by Anteros.

QUALIFIED PERSON

The scientific and technical information in this news release relating to the Seagull Project was prepared by Rift Minerals Inc. and has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Geoff Heggie, P.Geo. (Ontario), a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101. This information has not been independently verified by Anteros Metals Inc. and is provided for geological context only.

ABOUT ANTEROS METALS INC.

Anteros Metals Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing a pipeline of projects across Newfoundland and Labrador and select Canadian jurisdictions. The Company applies a technically driven, data-supported exploration approach targeting critical minerals and emerging strategic commodities relevant to the global energy transition.

ABOUT RIFT MINERALS INC.

Rift Minerals Inc. is a private corporation based in Thunder Bay, Ontario, founded in 2024 by Steven Stares, Michael Stares, Cliff Hickman and Abraham Drost, M.Sc., P.Geo. (Ontario). Rift has completed early-stage exploration work on the Seagull Project, including an Ambient Noise Tomography survey completed by Sisprobe, France. The resulting assessment report has been filed with the Ontario Ministry of Energy and Mines for assessment credit. Additional information about Rift Minerals Inc. is available through publicly accessible sources.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements herein include but are not limited to statements relating to the prospects for development of the Company's mineral properties, and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/282519

Source: Anteros Metals Inc.