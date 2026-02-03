Senegal has reached an 84% electrification rate, with 294 MW of residential PV installed, while several large-scale solar-plus-storage projects are under development, despite the start of production at the Sangomar gas field.Senegal has the third-largest installed solar capacity in West Africa at 671 MW, according to data from the African Solar Industry Association (AFSIA) and GOGLA, ranking behind Nigeria and Côte d'Ivoire. AFSIA data show that utility-scale plants account for 307.5 MW of capacity, followed by 293.67 MW from residential installations, 58.2 MW from commercial and industrial self-consumption ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...